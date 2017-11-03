 Skip Nav
Healthy Eating Tips
Why It's Important to Stop Drinking Shots of ACV
stretching
These Are the Hip Stretches Your Body Needs Stat
Wellness
13 Things to Do Every Morning to Stay Healthy and Energized
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
50+ Lunch Recipes That Help With Weight Loss (and Are Under 500 Calories!)

You're trying to lose weight, so you pack a salad for lunch. But by 2 p.m., you're famished! In order for a lunch to be filling and help you lose weight, experts say to eat between 20 and 30 grams of protein and at least eight grams of fiber. These under-500-calorie lunches are perfect!

Related
22 Tasty Breakfast Recipes That Also Promote Weight Loss
Flat-Belly Salad
Apple Cabbage Detox Salad
Butternut Squash Lentil Soup
Healthier Cobb Salad
Thai Peanut Soba Noodles
Hemp and Cabbage Detox Salad
Thai Citrus Chicken Salad
Chinese Chicken Salad
Quinoa Wrap
Two-Bean Sweet Potato Soup
Roasted Root Soup
Burrito Bowl
Taco Salad
Vegan Pasta Salad
Cucumber Corn and Black Bean Salad
Cucumber Caprese Salad
Vegan Bean Salad
Santa Fe Vegetable Soup
Broccoli Slaw Salad
Beef and Vegetable Stew
Baby Kale Sesame Salad
Mediterranean Quinoa Salad
Raw Veggie Salad
Not-Tuna Salad
Spicy Sweet Potato Salad
Broccoli Slaw "Pasta"
Healthy Chicken Salad
Loaded Baked Potato Soup
Red, White, Bean, and Basil Frittata
Vegan Bolognese
Veggie and Hummus Sandwich
25
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Healthy LunchesHealthy RecipesHealthy LivingWeight Loss
Healthy Recipes
30 Classic Comfort Foods Lightened Up
by Michele Foley
How to Eat More and Stop Under Eating
Healthy Eating Tips
Nifty Tricks That'll Help You Avoid Accidentally Under-Eating
by Florie Mwanza
Healthy Breakfast Idea: Yogurt-Filled Cantaloupe
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast Idea: Yogurt-Filled Cantaloupe Bowl
by Lizzie Fuhr
Healthy Spaghetti Squash Recipes
Healthy Recipes
9 Spaghetti Squash Recipes That Cut Carbs and Add Flavor
by Michele Foley
Woman's Photo About Not Focusing on Your Flaws
Healthy Living
This Woman's Photo Will Make You Rethink How You Talk About Your "Flaws"
by Lauren Levy
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds