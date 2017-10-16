 Skip Nav
These Are the Meal Delivery Services That Are Worth Every Penny

In a world where we can order just about anything to our doorstep in the blink of an eye, it only makes sense that there are plenty of meal delivery services that bring us fresh, tasty food right to our doorstep. You may be asking why you should pay for meal delivery when you can just go out to eat or make food yourself. Well, sometimes life gets in the way and you don't have time to cook every single night. Additionally, eating out all the time isn't the healthiest idea. There's a lot of sodium in restaurant food and you don't always know what ingredients you're actually consuming.

That's why, in many cases, it pays to opt in for meal delivery services. The options we're rounded up here will send you healthy ingredients, and all you have to do is follow the directions to make the magic happen (aka become a professional chef and cook a delicious meal for yourself). Keep in mind that the availability of each of these delivery services will depend on where you live, so be sure to plug in your zip code and check whether you qualify for the plan.

