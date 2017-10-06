 Skip Nav
Beginner Fitness Tips
If You're Running and Aren't Losing Weight, Try This
Beginner Fitness Tips
Do These 6 Essential Stretches After Every Run
Healthy Recipes
The Easiest and Most Satisfying Salad You'll Ever Make

The Best Moves For a Stronger Butt

Want a Bigger Booty? Emma Stone's Trainer Wants You to Do These 2 Moves

There are countless posts on Instagram that are devoted to booty gains. Whether it's a personal trainer who has been growing her butt for months or a gym enthusiast who shares her favorite workouts, we're seeing a whole lot of glute growth lately. Jason Walsh, celebrity trainer and founder of fitness studio Rise Nation, knows exactly what it takes to build a booty, and he gave POPSUGAR the rundown on what he recommends for his clients.

Jason spent three intensive months training full-time with Emma Stone as she was getting ready to play tennis legend Billie Jean King in Battle of the Sexes. He was the driving force behind her incredible transformation — she put on 15 pounds of pure muscle. In order to build overall physical strength in your body, Jason says it all starts with your booty.

Related
If You Wanna Build a Bigger Booty, Here's the Secret You Need to Know

"The butt has been the focal point of my training philosophy for a long, long time," Jason told POPSUGAR. "It's the largest muscle in the body, and it has a huge role in what it does." As nice as it is to look at a firm, round butt, Jason is talking about much more than aesthetics here.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you look at someone who struggles with chronic back pain, for example, "you'll find that their butt is so dysfunctional and weak that it doesn't help the hips do their jobs or aid the hips," Jason explained. "Lower back pain is directly related to dysfunctional glutes." When you focus on strengthening your booty, you not only shape your lower body, but you help your entire body function more smoothly and efficiently.

So what are Jason's top recommendations? "The hip thrusting and single leg squats are two of the best exercises," he shared. These movements "really isolate" your glutes, so you get the most bang for your buck. Hip thrusts are performed with a barbell across your hips, and your upper body rests on a bench as your thrust the weight upwards. As for single leg squats, Jason says Bulgarian split squats are the best kind.

Related
These Are the 4 Kinds of Exercises I Did to Grow My Booty in Just 6 Weeks

When you first start out doing these exercises, it might be hard to activate your butt. "If you're feeling it in your quads, it's because your butt isn't working," Jason told POPSUGAR. That's totally normal, though. Just keep doing the exercises with the correct form and don't be afraid to ask for help from a personal trainer at your gym if you have any specific questions.

Just doing these exercises twice a week will get you results, but it's important that you use heavy weights so that you challenge your muscles and encourage them to grow. When you're doing the Bulgarian split squats, Jason suggests you lean your torso more forward, as this will "help with the isolation."

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Diggy Lloyd
Product Credit: Bandier top, pants, and jacket, APL sneakers
Join the conversation
Booty GainsBeginner Fitness TipsPopsugar InterviewsWorkoutsJason WalshCelebrity TrainersStrength Training
Harley Pasternak
by Marina Liao
How to Set Weight-Loss Goals
Beginner Fitness Tips
The Key to Actually Losing Weight, According to Fitness Guru Massy Arias
by Victoria Messina
Harley Pasternak Opinion on Keto Diet
Harley Pasternak
Harley Pasternak Thinks "Life Is Too Short" to Be Keto
by Dominique Astorino
Victoria's Secret Angels Workout
Beginner Fitness Tips
A Celebrity Trainer Spills His Secrets on How to Get a Victoria's Secret Angel's Butt
by Gina Florio
Harley Pasternak's Opinion on Apple Cider Vinegar
Harley Pasternak
Obsessed With ACV? Here's Why Harley Pasternak Suggests You Pump the Brakes
by Dominique Astorino
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds