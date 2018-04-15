Looking For a Little Lift? These 9 Padded Sports Bras Offer So Much Support

 Skip Nav
Whether you have a large or small bust, investing in a solid padded sports bra can do wonders for your workouts. Some women find they offer extra support on top while others are just looking for added coverage when wearing thin tops. Either way, these form-fitting bras have so many benefits. In case you need more convincing, we did the shopping for you and rounded up a list of hot picks. From brands like Nike, Adidas, and Sweaty Betty, find your perfect match ahead.

City Chic Smooth and Chic Sports Bra
Adidas by Stella McCartney Stronger Soft Bra
Calvin Klein Mid-Impact Padded Racerback Sports Bra
Rainbow Sports Bra by FP Movement
Nike Pro Padded Mid-Impact Sports Bra
Puma Seamless Arrow Strappy Sports Bra
Sweaty Betty Studio Padded Workout Bra
Nike Pro Classic Dri-FIT Padded Sports Bra
Adidas Techfit Padded Sports Bra
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
