Looking For a Little Lift? These 9 Padded Sports Bras Offer So Much Support

Whether you have a large or small bust, investing in a solid padded sports bra can do wonders for your workouts. Some women find they offer extra support on top while others are just looking for added coverage when wearing thin tops. Either way, these form-fitting bras have so many benefits. In case you need more convincing, we did the shopping for you and rounded up a list of hot picks. From brands like Nike, Adidas, and Sweaty Betty, find your perfect match ahead.