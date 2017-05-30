5/30/17 5/30/17 POPSUGAR Fitness Healthy Living Best Products For Sore Muscles Ease Tired Muscles With These Products — Because Being Sore Is the Worst May 30, 2017 by Rebecca Brown 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. There are a whole host of reasons people experience sore muscles. Maybe you went hard in boot camp recently, either by lifting heavier weights or by engaging smaller muscle groups you usually don't use, or maybe you've been slumping at the office and your poor posture is putting strain on your neck and lower back. Either way, there are a number of tools available to help you ease the pain. From foam rollers to ice packs, here are our top picks to try. Shop Brands Gaiam · Yuni Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kathryna Hancock Merrithew Peanut Ball Massager The Merrithew Peanut Ball Massager ($20) works by increasing blood circulation. Manipulating muscle tissue can send oxygen and much-needed nutrients into the bloodstream, which can help muscles recover. Target Beauty Products MERRITHEW Peanut Ball Massager, 2-pack - Red $19.99 from Target Buy Now See more Target Beauty Products Tata Harper Skincare Soothing Muscle Gel Apply Tata Harper Skincare Soothing Muscle Gel ($42) directly to tired areas and feel the arnica extract go to work. Nordstrom Beauty Products Tata Harper Skincare Soothing Muscle Gel $42 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Beauty Products Gaiam Restore Deep Tissue Roller Release tight hamstrings, unruly IT bands, and even your back by rolling on this Gaiam Restore Deep Tissue Roller ($35). Gaiam Restore Deep Tissue Roller $34.99 from Kohl's Buy Now See more Gaiam Beauty Products Yuni Chillax Muscle Recovery Gel This plant-based Yuni Chillax Muscle Recovery Gel ($18) uses anti-inflammatory green tea extract and arnica to instantly soothe muscles. Yuni CHILLAX Muscle Recovery Gel $18 from Sephora Buy Now See more Yuni Bath & Body TriggerPoint Self-Myofascial Release and Deep Tissue Massage Ball The TriggerPoint Self-Myofascial Release and Deep Tissue Massage Ball ($20) mimics the feel of your thumb. Use it to apply pressure to your neck, shoulders, or even calves. TriggerPoint Self-Myofascial Release and Deep Tissue Massage Ball $20 from amazon.com Buy Now Biofreeze Classic Pain Relieving Roll-On Following workouts, apply this Biofreeze Classic Pain Relieving Roll-On ($15) directly to the skin for instant relief. Biofreeze Classic Pain Relieving Roll-On $15 from walgreens.com Buy Now Paincakes Reusable Adhesive Cold Pack 3-Pack When ordinary ice packs just won't stay put, the Paincakes Reusable Adhesive Cold Pack 3-Pack ($30) enables you to move around while icing. These are nontoxic and can be reused over 100 times. Paincakes Reusable Adhesive Cold Pack 3-Pack $30 from thegrommet.com Buy Now Saje Little Wellness Bag The three different products found in this portable Saje Little Wellness Bag ($37) are all designed to target different parts of the body. Whichever one you use, apply several drops to the sore area for a relaxing effect. Saje Little Wellness Bag $37 from saje.com Buy Now Body Massage Glove The Body Massage Glove ($8) helps improve circulation in the body, which can put you on a faster road to recovery. TJ Maxx Body Cleansers Body Massage Glove $7.99 from TJ Maxx Buy Now See more TJ Maxx Body Cleansers P90X Recovery Stick Alleviate tension and control the pressure with the P90X Recovery Stick ($23). Target Beauty Products P90X Recovery Stick $23.49 from Target Buy Now See more Target Beauty Products Share this post Foam RollersHealthy LivingInjury Prevention