Ease Tired Muscles With These Products — Because Being Sore Is the Worst

There are a whole host of reasons people experience sore muscles. Maybe you went hard in boot camp recently, either by lifting heavier weights or by engaging smaller muscle groups you usually don't use, or maybe you've been slumping at the office and your poor posture is putting strain on your neck and lower back. Either way, there are a number of tools available to help you ease the pain. From foam rollers to ice packs, here are our top picks to try.

Merrithew Peanut Ball Massager
Merrithew Peanut Ball Massager

The Merrithew Peanut Ball Massager ($20) works by increasing blood circulation. Manipulating muscle tissue can send oxygen and much-needed nutrients into the bloodstream, which can help muscles recover.

Tata Harper Skincare Soothing Muscle Gel
Tata Harper Skincare Soothing Muscle Gel

Apply Tata Harper Skincare Soothing Muscle Gel ($42) directly to tired areas and feel the arnica extract go to work.

Gaiam Restore Deep Tissue Roller
Gaiam Restore Deep Tissue Roller

Release tight hamstrings, unruly IT bands, and even your back by rolling on this Gaiam Restore Deep Tissue Roller ($35).

Yuni Chillax Muscle Recovery Gel
Yuni Chillax Muscle Recovery Gel

This plant-based Yuni Chillax Muscle Recovery Gel ($18) uses anti-inflammatory green tea extract and arnica to instantly soothe muscles.

TriggerPoint Self-Myofascial Release and Deep Tissue Massage Ball
TriggerPoint Self-Myofascial Release and Deep Tissue Massage Ball

The TriggerPoint Self-Myofascial Release and Deep Tissue Massage Ball ($20) mimics the feel of your thumb. Use it to apply pressure to your neck, shoulders, or even calves.

Biofreeze Classic Pain Relieving Roll-On
Biofreeze Classic Pain Relieving Roll-On

Following workouts, apply this Biofreeze Classic Pain Relieving Roll-On ($15) directly to the skin for instant relief.

Paincakes Reusable Adhesive Cold Pack 3-Pack
Paincakes Reusable Adhesive Cold Pack 3-Pack

When ordinary ice packs just won't stay put, the Paincakes Reusable Adhesive Cold Pack 3-Pack ($30) enables you to move around while icing. These are nontoxic and can be reused over 100 times.

Saje Little Wellness Bag
Saje Little Wellness Bag

The three different products found in this portable Saje Little Wellness Bag ($37) are all designed to target different parts of the body. Whichever one you use, apply several drops to the sore area for a relaxing effect.

Body Massage Glove
Body Massage Glove

The Body Massage Glove ($8) helps improve circulation in the body, which can put you on a faster road to recovery.

P90X Recovery Stick
P90X Recovery Stick

Alleviate tension and control the pressure with the P90X Recovery Stick ($23).

