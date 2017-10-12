The Best Types of Teas to Sip For Losing Weight, According to Experts

Looking to sip your way to some serious health benefits? Not only is tea a great way to improve your overall health, but it has some powerful weight loss boosting capabilities as well. We consulted with some tea experts — Billy Dietz, tea specialist at DAVIDsTEA and Kristina Richens, certified tea expert and Minister of Commerce at The Republic of Tea — as well as Lisa Eberly-Mastela, RD, MPH to find out which teas are best for shedding some pounds.

While these aren't outright medical claims or prescriptions for weight loss, teas have well-studied (and scientifically proven) natural benefits that can help your body perform at its best. Eberly-Mastela noted that "all tea will support weight loss because it helps you stay hydrated, which supports weight loss," but our team of experts chose a few standouts to add to your weekly routine.

Cinnamon . This sweet spice "can suppress your appetite and alleviate cravings," said Richens. "It is also known for lowering blood sugar levels," (this has been studied and proven) "Which can impact the body's insulin production and potentially the storage of fat. When blood sugar levels are normal, the body doesn't store fat as quickly." We've experienced this first hand when we used cinnamon to curb sugar cravings.

Peppermint . Speaking of which, peppermint can also help suppress appetite and aid in weight loss. Dietz recommends a blend from DAVIDsTEA called Le Digestif: "a mix of apple mint, fennel, ginger, and peppermint." Lipton also makes a blend called "Soothe Your Tummy" which combines ginger, peppermint, and fennel as well.

. Speaking of which, peppermint can also help suppress appetite and aid in weight loss. Dietz recommends a blend from DAVIDsTEA called Le Digestif: "a mix of apple mint, fennel, ginger, and peppermint." Lipton also makes a blend called "Soothe Your Tummy" which combines ginger, peppermint, and fennel as well. Leaves and Herbs. Richens shared a few more ingredients to look for: gymnema leaves (the "destroyer of sugar" in Ayurvedic medicine), "may help to reduce cravings for sweets," while banana leaf has a compound called corosolic acid, "which can help the pancreas' production of insulin." She also listed the trendy herb cordyceps (popular within traditional Chinese medicine) to "boost energy and endurance."