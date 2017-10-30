 Skip Nav
30 Yoga-Inspired Gifts Your Flexible Friend Won't Be Able to Resist

Whether or not you're a fan of yoga yourself, there are bound to be a few women in your life who often find themselves in Downward-Facing Dog. This holiday season, give them a gift that will feed their love for yoga, meditation, and all things wellness. See ahead for stellar gift ideas, from yoga mats to cruelty-free skin care to functional leggings. The best part is the prices start at $10!

Jade Harmony Yoga Mat
Every Body Yoga
Saje Transition Face & Body Mist
SoulMakes Agate Pillar Point Yoga Crystals
K-Deer Legging in Jamie Stripe
Keep Calm and Carry Om
YogaGlo Subscription
Vegan Chakra Chocolate Box
Cork Block
Avocado Air Legging Marble
Ideas by Arianna Spiritual AF Orange & Purple Fox Yoga Mat
Chattra Oval Bolster
Moon Juice Spirit Dust
Girlfriend Collective Dusty Rose Girlfriend High-Rise 3/4 Legging
Kosmatology Lemongrass Foaming Face Wash
Brogamats Yoga Joes
Barnana Banana Bites
Moodo
Erin's Faces Rosewater Tonic
Yogitoes Skidless Towel
Sol and Selene Karma Cloud Yoga Mat Bag
Aim True
Manduka Pro Jelani Mat
Alo Yoga Wanderer Long Sleeve
Onzie Ritz Crop Leggings
Manduka Yoga Mat Cleaner Spray
Singing Bowl
Yoga Retreat
Free People Mixed Texture Wideband
Gold Lotus Bangle Bracelet
