 Skip Nav
Fitness Inspiration
23 Breathtaking Shots of Ballerinas Against City Backdrops
Shopping Guide
Cold-Weather Workout Gear, Because You're Not Gonna Stop Just Because It's Cold
Healthy Recipes
Cozy Up For a Hot Fall Meal With This Hearty Paleo Chili

Birthday Cake QuestBar Protein Bars

It's Not Even Our Birthday, but Quest Bar Blessed Us With Birthday Cake Protein

Raise your hand if you think Funfetti is the best flavor for healthy foods (especially protein bars). Raise your hand if you're also a huge fan of Quest Bars (and their uncanny resemblance to treats like cookie dough and s'mores). Well today is your lucky day, because according to rare-food-finder JunkBanter.com on Instagram, Quest's birthday cake flavor bars are on the way . . . and they're coated in frosting. We are salivating.

Related
Spit Out Your Protein Bar: Protein Marshmallow Crispies Have Arrived

It appears that the bars are not yet on Quest's website. We've reached out to Quest Nutrition for comment on more details and will update this post once we receive even more moutwatering, protein-packed information.

Image Source: Instagram user junkbanter
Join the conversation
Protein BarsBirthday CakeHealthy LivingHealthy Snacks
Healthy Snacks
The Best Fall-Flavored Snacks Live at CVS, So Form a Single-File Line
by Gina Florio
Vegan Candy Corn Recipe
Healthy Recipes
How to Make Clean (aka Guilt-Free) Candy Corn
by Anna Monette Roberts
Healthy Pumpkin Products
Healthy Snacks
Cozy Up to These 15 Healthy Pumpkin Spice Treats This Fall
by Tarah Chieffi
Healthy Pumpkin Spice Foods
Healthy Snacks
Beyond the Lattes: 30+ Healthy Pumpkin Spice Treats, Snacks, and Foods
by Dominique Astorino
Snacks With Fruit For Kids
Food and Activities
17 Snacks With Fruit in Them That Your Kids Will Beg You For
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds