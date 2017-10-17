It's Not Even Our Birthday, but Quest Bar Blessed Us With Birthday Cake Protein

Raise your hand if you think Funfetti is the best flavor for healthy foods (especially protein bars). Raise your hand if you're also a huge fan of Quest Bars (and their uncanny resemblance to treats like cookie dough and s'mores). Well today is your lucky day, because according to rare-food-finder JunkBanter.com on Instagram, Quest's birthday cake flavor bars are on the way . . . and they're coated in frosting. We are salivating.

It appears that the bars are not yet on Quest's website. We've reached out to Quest Nutrition for comment on more details and will update this post once we receive even more moutwatering, protein-packed information.