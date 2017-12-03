 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
The Important Reason This Woman Posted an Unedited Picture of Her Belly
Vegan
You'll Never Eat Another Gummy Bear or Marshmallow Again After Hearing What It's Made From
Before and After Weight Loss
The 1 Change This Woman Made to Drop Those Last 10 Pounds
Calorie Breakdowns
33 Healthy Breakfast Ideas All Under 350 Calories

Body-Image Issues

The Important Reason This Woman Posted an Unedited Picture of Her Belly

A post shared by SEREN (@serenpollard) on

Seren Pollard posted this smiley photo of herself on Instagram with a very important message: body-image issues don't have a weight limit. Seren said, "You don't need to be a certain body type to have bad body image or to have positive body image. I know plenty of amazing queens who are 'bigger' with the most amazing and positive body image, they just ooze confidence. But I also know girls that are 'smaller' who are also queens but have negative body image."

Seren continued: "Just another example of how we have been shaped to associate health and wellness with body size. Don't let society make you feel like you should have body image issues for being 'bigger' and don't let society make you feel like your body image issues aren't worthy of value or acknowledgment because you're 'smaller'. Your body image issues are valid regardless of your weight."

Related
Seren Went From a Size 14 to a Size 6 in Less Than 1 Minute

Everyone is on a different part of their journey to self-love, and we've all faced different obstacles on that journey. We all have the right to feel however we want about our bodies without society making us feel bad about it. Seren pleaded, "If you are going through body image issues know that you're not alone. I hope that one day you stop idolising other peoples bodies and start idolising your own 💕."

Join the conversation
Body PositivityHealthy LivingBody Image
Facebook
Facebook Shares 6 Insider Tips For Selling Items on Its New Marketplace
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Nursing Blanket Image Pulled From Facebook
Breastfeeding
Ads For This Trendy Nursing Blanket Were Pulled From Facebook For the Stupidest Reason
by Kate Schweitzer
Russian Facebook Ads From 2016 Election Released Nov. 2017
2016 Election
Here's What Those Russian Facebook Ads We've Been Hearing About Actually Look Like
by Chelsea Hassler
Halloween 2017 on Facebook, Instagram, Lyft, Uber, Snapchat
Uber
The Best Halloween Features You Can Find in Your Favorite Apps Right Now
by Chelsea Hassler
Why I Deleted My Facebook App
Facebook
The 1 Move That Made Me a Better Mom, Instantly
by Denise Stirk
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds