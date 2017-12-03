The Important Reason This Woman Posted an Unedited Picture of Her Belly

A post shared by SEREN (@serenpollard) on Nov 26, 2017 at 12:54pm PST

Seren Pollard posted this smiley photo of herself on Instagram with a very important message: body-image issues don't have a weight limit. Seren said, "You don't need to be a certain body type to have bad body image or to have positive body image. I know plenty of amazing queens who are 'bigger' with the most amazing and positive body image, they just ooze confidence. But I also know girls that are 'smaller' who are also queens but have negative body image."

Seren continued: "Just another example of how we have been shaped to associate health and wellness with body size. Don't let society make you feel like you should have body image issues for being 'bigger' and don't let society make you feel like your body image issues aren't worthy of value or acknowledgment because you're 'smaller'. Your body image issues are valid regardless of your weight."



Everyone is on a different part of their journey to self-love, and we've all faced different obstacles on that journey. We all have the right to feel however we want about our bodies without society making us feel bad about it. Seren pleaded, "If you are going through body image issues know that you're not alone. I hope that one day you stop idolising other peoples bodies and start idolising your own 💕."