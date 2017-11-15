A Killer 15-Minute, No-Equipment Butt Workout to Keep You Fit During the Holidays

With all the Winter holidays around the corner, your typical exercise schedule is probably thrown out of whack. Instead of throwing your entire fitness routine out the window, though, here's a short yet effective workout you can do anywhere . . . no, seriously — anywhere. And you don't even need equipment to do it. That means you can even do this session in your grandma's backyard before you help her cook for the whole family.

The Workout

There are only four different butt-blasting movements in this workout, and you'll do each of them for one minute, followed by a 60-second rest. Then you repeat the whole thing two more times, leaving you with a short-and-sweet, 15-minute workout. Well, maybe not that sweet . . .

These are the four exercises you'll be doing:

Try to work for the full minute of each exercise, even if your legs start to get tired. Keep in mind you get a full minute of recovery after the whole set is over — and trust us, you'll need that full 60 seconds to catch your breath! Remember that your form is most important, no matter how fast you'd like to go.

If you need a refresher, here are directions on how to do each move. Have fun with it! And then enjoy the pumpkin pie after you've wiped away the sweat.