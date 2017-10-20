Malin Drops a Truth Bomb About the Booty Gains You Keep Seeing on Instagram

It's inevitable to see some kind of booty gains post every time you get on Instagram these days. So many different women are showing their glute progress after spending some time lifting weights and switching up their diets. But Malin is here to set the record straight. As a personal trainer and fitness personality on Instagram (with more than 500,000 followers!), she wants you to know that booty gains aren't always what they seem.

"Well, this is two different 'versions' of my booty and we all have different versions on our bodies because we aren't made of stone," Malin wrote. "I've heard from people that seen me IRL that I'm fake and my butt is not what I use to show on my Instagram." Malin wants her followers to know that nothing about her booty is fake (not that anybody has a right to accuse her of that, anyway).

She took both of these pictures back to back, and although it looks like she's made these incredible booty gains, it's really a difference of relaxing and flexing. "My booty and every other part of my body looks different in different positions and if I flex etc.," she wrote. That doesn't necessarily mean that every woman you see on Instagram is lying about her booty gains, but it's a reminder that our bodies look different from every angle and you can make yourself look different if you simply turn the camera in a different direction.

POPSUGAR caught up with Malin about her post, which has more than 11,000 "likes" already. "It's important to be realistic and understand that it takes time (years) to build a bigger butt," she told us. "Don't be fooled by all Instagram models that always use the best sides and angles."

Nothing happens overnight, so if you want to grow your booty, Malin says you have to commit to "eating healthy — enough protein — and working out with challenging weights." That's right — you have to actually lift weights. "Doing 100 squats will not build a bigger butt," she explained. "That's just cardio."

Most importantly, don't ever think that one version or picture of your body is better than the other. She ends her post with, "Both versions is MY booty and both versions is BEAUTIFUL🙌🏼❤️."