If You're Trying to Lose Weight, Don't Make These 10 Breakfast Mistakes

Many experts hail breakfast as "the most important meal of the day" for weight loss because it jump starts your metabolism, gives you energy for workouts, and prevents that famished feeling that can make you overeat calories later in the day. Before spooning, biting, or sipping that a.m. meal, avoid these mistakes that can leave you hungry and cause weight gain.

Not Enough Protein
Not Measuring Ingredients
Overdoing the Carbs
Forgetting the Healthy Fats
Too Many Refined Carbs
Too Many Calories
Drinking Your Calories
Not Enough Fiber
Not Eating Enough
Not Planning Ahead
