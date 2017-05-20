 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Creamy Collagen Coffee: The Energizing, Debloating, Weight-Loss Boosting Drink
Healthy Eating Tips
If You Love Oatmeal, You Need to Know This Trick
Glow
Protein-Packed Chocolate Chip Cookies
Workouts
A 100-Rep Bodyweight Workout That Can Be Done in Just 5 Minutes

Bulletproof Collagen Coffee

Creamy Collagen Coffee: The Energizing, Debloating, Weight-Loss Boosting Drink

While Bulletproof Coffee isn't a new health trend, it's one that I've been pretty resistant to — the idea of adding butter to coffee has always sounded gross. And as someone who lived through the low-fat/nonfat craze of the '90s, it took time for me to realize that fat is not the enemy.

These days, I can't shut up about Bulletproof Coffee, or at least my version of the popular brew. Since swapping out my usual oatmeal breakfast for collagen coffee, I'm more alert, focused, and energized than ever before. It's also helped with weight loss: my morning coffee keeps me full and satiated until lunchtime (something that eggs, oatmeal, or yogurt never accomplished) and has also helped to lower my carb intake for the day — and the insulin spike that comes along with it.

Related
After Years of Struggling, Here's How I Finally Learned to Do Push-Ups

As for the why, it all comes down to the ingredients I'm using to supercharge my coffee: ghee, MCT oil, and collagen. The delicious and healthy fats from the ghee and MCT oil not only help to add creaminess to my coffee, but also help to keep me full. Small studies have also shown MCT oil to be a tool in losing weight: since it metabolizes quickly, the body uses it as fuel before it has a chance to be stored as fat. As for the collagen, it's an amazing source of protein, promotes a healthy gut, and doesn't change the texture of drinks like traditional protein powder. You can even find flavorless collagen powder, which won't interfere with how your drinks taste.

Most importantly, it's delicious and incredibly satisfying. The vanilla ghee adds a sweet richness to the coffee without any added sugars, and the coconut and vanilla collagen coupled with the cinnamon makes me feel like I'm drinking fancy coffee from a cafe. While I don't drink it every day, it's become my go-to on rest days and days where I don't have a morning workout planned. I also love turning to it on days where I may have bigger lunches or dinners on the schedule since it helps to balance out my meals for the day.

It's also worth noting that I'm acutely aware that this coffee contains a lot of fat, which opens me up to some skepticism — including my own. Before drinking this on the regular, I did make a point to talk to my doctor and have some blood work done. A few months in and my body fat (and weight) has decreased, while my cholesterol levels have more or less stayed the same.

Related
Here's the Scoop on That Collagen Powder You're Seeing All Over Instagram

Bulletproof Collagen Coffee

Bulletproof Collagen Coffee

Notes

If you like more of a foamy coffee, increase the amount of time you blend the ingredients. You can also swap out the XCT oil, ghee, and collagen for your preferred brands, but you will lose the rich vanilla flavor.

Bulletproof Collagen Coffee

Ingredients

  1. 12 ounces freshly brewed coffee
  2. 1 tablespoon 4th and Heart Madagascar Vanilla Bean Ghee
  3. 1/2 to 1 tablespoon Bulletproof XCT oil
  4. 1 scoop Vital Proteins Vanilla Coconut Collagen Peptides
  5. 1/2 tablespoon cinnamon

Directions

  • Blend all ingredients and enjoy immediately.

    Information

    Category
    Drinks, Hot Drinks
    Yield
    1 serving
    Cook Time
    5 minutes

    Nutrition

    Calories per serving
    290
    Join the conversation
    BulletproofCollagenSmoothiesHealthy LivingBeveragesCoffee
    Around The Web
    Join The Conversation
    Chrissy Teigen
    Chrissy Teigen's Chicken Pot Pie Soup Belongs in the Soup Hall of Fame
    by Erin Cullum
    How to Freeze Oatmeal
    Healthy Eating Tips
    If You Love Oatmeal, You Need to Know This Trick
    by Jenny Sugar
    Would You Eat These Collagen Marshmallows?
    Skin Care
    Would You Eat These Collagen Marshmallows?
    by Beauty
    Beer
    Your Guide to the Most Delicious and Popular Latin American Beers
    by Alessandra Foresto
    Rose Latte From Grace Street Cafe
    Food News
    This Pretty Pink Rose Latte Is Here to Save You From Unicorn Fatigue
    by Victoria Messina
    Chocolate Chip Cheesecake
    Chocolate
    Chocolate Chip Cheesecake
    by partysugar
    What Not to Post on Facebook
    Tech Tips
    6 Things You Should Never Post on Facebook
    by Lisette Mejia
    How to Prep Week of Smoothie Freezer Packs
    Healthy Eating Tips
    How to Prep a Week of Smoothie Freezer Packs
    by Jenny Sugar
    Coffee Protein Smoothie
    Healthy Recipes
    300-Calorie Iced Coffee Protein Smoothie (Tastes Like Melted Coffee Ice Cream!)
    by Jenny Sugar
    Roast Cauliflower With Breadcrumbs and Parmesan
    Ina Garten
    Ina Garten's Easy Cauliflower Side is Just as Tasty as You Imagine
    by Nicole Perry
    Facebook Math Puzzle
    Facebook
    Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
    by Ann-Marie Alcántara
    Dunkin' Donuts Monster Energy Drink
    Nostalgia
    Dunkin' Donuts's Blue Raspberry Drink Has the Caffeine Boost You Need
    by Erin Cullum
    From Our Partners
    Latest Fitness
    We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
    Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
    Terms Privacy Policy
    ©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
    All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds