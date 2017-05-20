Creamy Collagen Coffee: The Energizing, Debloating, Weight-Loss Boosting Drink

While Bulletproof Coffee isn't a new health trend, it's one that I've been pretty resistant to — the idea of adding butter to coffee has always sounded gross. And as someone who lived through the low-fat/nonfat craze of the '90s, it took time for me to realize that fat is not the enemy.

These days, I can't shut up about Bulletproof Coffee, or at least my version of the popular brew. Since swapping out my usual oatmeal breakfast for collagen coffee, I'm more alert, focused, and energized than ever before. It's also helped with weight loss: my morning coffee keeps me full and satiated until lunchtime (something that eggs, oatmeal, or yogurt never accomplished) and has also helped to lower my carb intake for the day — and the insulin spike that comes along with it.

As for the why, it all comes down to the ingredients I'm using to supercharge my coffee: ghee, MCT oil, and collagen. The delicious and healthy fats from the ghee and MCT oil not only help to add creaminess to my coffee, but also help to keep me full. Small studies have also shown MCT oil to be a tool in losing weight: since it metabolizes quickly, the body uses it as fuel before it has a chance to be stored as fat. As for the collagen, it's an amazing source of protein, promotes a healthy gut, and doesn't change the texture of drinks like traditional protein powder. You can even find flavorless collagen powder, which won't interfere with how your drinks taste.

Most importantly, it's delicious and incredibly satisfying. The vanilla ghee adds a sweet richness to the coffee without any added sugars, and the coconut and vanilla collagen coupled with the cinnamon makes me feel like I'm drinking fancy coffee from a cafe. While I don't drink it every day, it's become my go-to on rest days and days where I don't have a morning workout planned. I also love turning to it on days where I may have bigger lunches or dinners on the schedule since it helps to balance out my meals for the day.

It's also worth noting that I'm acutely aware that this coffee contains a lot of fat, which opens me up to some skepticism — including my own. Before drinking this on the regular, I did make a point to talk to my doctor and have some blood work done. A few months in and my body fat (and weight) has decreased, while my cholesterol levels have more or less stayed the same.