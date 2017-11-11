Butternut Squash Lentil Soup Recipe For Slow Cooker
Low Calorie, Low Maintenance, High Protein: Butternut Squash Lentil Soup
Slow cookers aren't just for beef chili and pulled pork! Vegetarians can reap the benefits of these one-pot wonders too. This soup recipe is such a cinch to whip up — just throw all the ingredients in your slow cooker before work and dinner is done. Since the lentils and squash get cooked for so long, they soften completely to reveal a smooth, creamy consistency that will warm you up on a chilly Winter's day. And for 250 calories per serving, each bowl also offers an amazing 17 grams of fiber and 18.3 grams of protein!
This recipe makes eight hearty servings, so you can feed your family and still have leftovers — either to enjoy for lunch or to freeze for another day.
Butternut Squash Lentil Soup
From Jenny Sugar, POPSUGAR Fitness
Ingredients
- 8 cups veggie broth
- 1 yellow onion, chopped
- 2 cups red lentils, rinsed
- 3 stalks celery, sliced
- 3 large carrots, peeled and sliced
- 1 pound (3 cups) butternut squash, peeled and diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
Directions
- Add all ingredients to the slow cooker, and secure the lid.
- Turn it on low, and leave for eight hours (or on high for five hours).
- Give it a stir and enjoy!
- Store leftovers in containers in the fridge for three days or in the freezer.
Information
- Category
- Soups/Stews, Crockpot
- Yield
- 8 servings
- Cook Time
- 8 hours
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 253