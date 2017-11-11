 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
Trying to Cut Back on Flour and Sugar? Make These Insanely Amazing Cookies
FitFinder
We've Found Your Next Workout
better-body challenge
20-Minute Ab and Butt Workout Guaranteed to Leave You Sore Tomorrow

Calories in Common Thanksgiving Foods

How Many Calories Are in a Typical Thanksgiving Dinner? We Investigate

If you would prefer to move forward with Thanksgiving totally oblivious to the nutritional facts in all your favorite foods, turn back now! Although the notorious eating holiday is the best excuse for a cheat day or two (hello, leftovers!), you might still want to be conscious of the dishes you should go a little easier on.

We broke down the typical Thanksgiving plate so you can keep in mind where to go easy and where to double up! As you can see the total calories can range, depending on what you choose, the specific recipe, and how any servings you have of each. In previous years, the Calorie Control Council has reported that a typical Thanksgiving meal will run about 4,500 calories. That being said, it's a celebratory meal — and one meal will unlikely derail you from a healthy lifestyle, say experts.


Turkey (3 1/2-ounce serving)

Types of Meat Calories Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g)
White meat, no skin 135 <1 0 30
White meat, with skin 153 3 0 29
Dark meat, no skin 162 4 0 29
Dark meat, with skin 193 7 0 29

Stuffing (1 ounce, dry)

Calories Sugar (g) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g)
108 2 1 20.7 3

Mashed Potatoes (1 cup)

Calories Sugar (g) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g)
237 3 8.8 35.5 4.2

Mashed Sweet Potatoes (1 cup)

Calories Sugar (g) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g)
258 1.9 0.4 9.9 2.4

Green Beans (1 cup)

Calories Sugar (g) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g)
44 13.9 0.5 59.2 5

Corn (1/2 cup)

Calories Sugar (g) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g)
60 5 0.5 11 2

Cranberry Sauce (1/4 cup)

Calories Sugar (g) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g)
110 24 0 28 0

Gravy (1/2 cup)

Calories Sugar (g) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g)
60 0.25 2.5 6 3.1

Dinner Roll (1 ounce)

Calories Sugar (g) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g)
87 1.6 1.8 14.6 3

Pumpkin Pie (1 slice)

Calories Sugar (g) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g)
316 21 14 40 7

Pecan Pie (1 slice)

Calories Sugar (g) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g)
503 31 27 63 6
Image Source: A Beautiful Mess
Join the conversation
Healthy Eating TipsHealthy LivingThanksgiving
Healthy Recipes
This Is the Paleo, Vegan Thanksgiving Dish We Can Get Behind
by Dominique Astorino
Vegetarian Thanksgiving Entrees
Healthy Recipes
21 Vegetarian Thanksgiving Dishes That Aren't Plain Veggies
by Sara Cagle
Easy Weight Loss Tips
Healthy Eating Tips
40+ Small Ways to Help You Hit Your Weight-Loss Goals
by Jenny Sugar
Halo Top Ice Cream Review
Food Reviews
We Tried All 7 Flavors of Halo Top Low-Calorie, High-Protein Ice Cream . . . and Here's How It Went
by Dominique Astorino
Fun Holiday Activities
Holiday Living
50 Fun, Unique Things You Can Only Do During the Holiday Season
by Kathryn McLamb
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds