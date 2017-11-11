How Many Calories Are in a Typical Thanksgiving Dinner? We Investigate

If you would prefer to move forward with Thanksgiving totally oblivious to the nutritional facts in all your favorite foods, turn back now! Although the notorious eating holiday is the best excuse for a cheat day or two (hello, leftovers!), you might still want to be conscious of the dishes you should go a little easier on.

We broke down the typical Thanksgiving plate so you can keep in mind where to go easy and where to double up! As you can see the total calories can range, depending on what you choose, the specific recipe, and how any servings you have of each. In previous years, the Calorie Control Council has reported that a typical Thanksgiving meal will run about 4,500 calories. That being said, it's a celebratory meal — and one meal will unlikely derail you from a healthy lifestyle, say experts.





Turkey (3 1/2-ounce serving)

Types of Meat Calories Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) White meat, no skin 135 <1 0 30 White meat, with skin 153 3 0 29 Dark meat, no skin 162 4 0 29 Dark meat, with skin 193 7 0 29

Stuffing (1 ounce, dry)

Calories Sugar (g) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) 108 2 1 20.7 3

Mashed Potatoes (1 cup)

Calories Sugar (g) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) 237 3 8.8 35.5 4.2

Mashed Sweet Potatoes (1 cup)

Calories Sugar (g) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) 258 1.9 0.4 9.9 2.4

Green Beans (1 cup)

Calories Sugar (g) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) 44 13.9 0.5 59.2 5

Corn (1/2 cup)

Calories Sugar (g) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) 60 5 0.5 11 2

Cranberry Sauce (1/4 cup)

Calories Sugar (g) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) 110 24 0 28 0

Gravy (1/2 cup)

Calories Sugar (g) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) 60 0.25 2.5 6 3.1

Dinner Roll (1 ounce)

Calories Sugar (g) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) 87 1.6 1.8 14.6 3

Pumpkin Pie (1 slice)

Calories Sugar (g) Fat (g) Carbs (g) Protein (g) 316 21 14 40 7

Pecan Pie (1 slice)