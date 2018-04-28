 Skip Nav
Get Tickets to
POPSUGAR Play/Ground
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Injured? These Trainers Say You Can Still Exercise — Here's How
Biggest Reasons People Don't See Results in Workout Class
Personal Essay
A Trainer Gets Brutally Honest About Why You Aren't Seeing Results
Treadmill Workout: 30-Minute Pyramid Intervals
Running
30-Minute Belly-Fat-Melting Treadmill Workout
Are Evening Workouts Good For You?
Beginner Fitness Tips
5 Reasons Working Out at Night Will Change Your Life

Can I Work Out If I'm Injured?

Injured? These Trainers Say You Can Still Exercise — Here's How

Photographer: Diggy LloydRestrictions: Editorial and internal use only. No advertising or print.Product Credits: Outdoor Voices.

Did you hurt yourself? Ouch! We've definitely been there — and it definitely sucks. But while an injury can be frustrating and painful, it doesn't necessarily have to hold you back from exercising.

Related:
Can You Do Cardio Every Day?
Gain Weight, Lose Muscle, and Worse: Here's What Happens When You Do Cardio Every Day

"An injury provides you with an opportunity to work on other areas of your health and well-being," said trainer Caroline Jordan, creator of the Hurt Foot Fitness Course and Strong Body Beautiful program. "It allows you to learn more about yourself and grow stronger inside and out. It provides an opportunity to learn how to be more self-compassionate. It also provides time to reflect on things that may need to change in your life."

Related:
Why Is a Strong Butt Important?
Stronger Butt = Boosted Metabolism (and So Much More!) — and No, There's No Catch
"An injury provides you with an opportunity to work on other areas of your health and well-being."

Jordan's approach is a positive one, especially because she has dealt with a sidelining injury herself and managed to stay active throughout her recovery. "Healing through an injury is challenging but can also be a blessing," she shared. "With the right mindset and support, you can take care of yourself through an injury, heal correctly, and come back stronger, wiser, and better than before."

Related:
Is It OK to Take a Week Off From Working Out?
9 Reasons to Take a Full Week (Yes, Week!) Off Your Workout Routine

We spoke with both Jordan and injury-prevention expert Liz Letchford, MS, ATC, about the nitty-gritty when it comes to working out while recovering and healing from some bodily damage.

Can You Exercise With an Injury?

Short answer: YES! Both trainers we talked to gave a thumbs-up to continuing training with certain restrictions, based on the particular injury you have.

Related:
Walking Treadmill Workouts
Walking Treadmill Workouts Will Whip Your Booty Into Shape

"As long as you have clearance from your physician, athletic trainer, and/or physical therapist, you're good to go," said Letchford.

"In fact, when done safely, exercise can be an important way to accelerate healing," said Jordan. "The healing process requires good blood circulation and a satisfactory flow of nutrient-replenishing blood to the injury area."

Related:
Best Post-Workout Recovery Products
These 9 Recovery Must Haves Are Your Post-Workout Saviors

How Soon Can You Work Out After You're Injured?

According to Letchford, the waiting period postinjury is "at least 72 hours to allow adequate time for the body's inflammatory process to take place." She said that this resting period is essential to recovery.

"Significant additional blood flow to an area that is inflamed might cause what we call secondary hypoxic injury," she said. "This occurs whenever there is too much inflammation, ultimately resulting in a reduced ability to heal the injured tissue." Take her advice and give yourself three full days of rest before you get back out there, even if you think it's just a low-key exercise.

Which Injuries Would Prevent You From Working Out?

"Concussions, injuries to the spine, any cardiovascular injury, or illness would preclude you from exercising," said Letchford. And Jordan agreed: "If the injury has been to an essential organ or your brain (like a hernia, concussion, or injury to the skin), you should rest until a doctor clears you to elevate your heart rate or work up a sweat."

Which Exercises Are OK to Do With an Injury?

"There are many exercises that you can do that will spare an injured limb while helping you maintain your overall fitness," said Letchford.

Related:
Low-Impact Workout
Give Your Joints a Break and Try This Muscle-Burning, Low-Impact Workout

Jordan emphasized that "exercise choices when recovering from an injury need to be safe, smart, and not put any stress on the injury, which means you are going to have to get creative." Meaning, of course, that you can't do shoulder presses if you have an injured shoulder, and you should probably avoid box jumps if you have an injured knee. It seems like common sense, but you never know! "If you have one limb injured, for example, you can continue to exercise the other three limbs as long as you don't feel pain at the injury site [during exercise]," said Letchford.

Related:
What Does Pilates Do For You?
Why You — Yes, You — and Everyone Else Need to Be Doing Pilates
"It's important to remember that when you are healing from an injury, healing needs to be your number one priority."

It all depends on your injury, but there are some options that are pretty universally acceptable during recovery. "Often, low-impact or non-weight-bearing workouts (think aqua jogging or floor-based physical therapy exercises) are a safe choice," said Jordan. "You might have to get creative with workouts and find ways to safely support yourself through keeping your muscles moving and your mind positive while you recover."

Related:
Low-Impact Workouts
Don't Be Fooled by Low-Impact: These 10 Workouts Incinerate Calories

Which Exercises Should You Avoid Altogether?

"Avoid moving or exercising the injured area and the joints surrounding the injury unless cleared by your physician, athletic trainer, or physical therapist," said Letchford. "If it hurts, don't do it."

Related:
Benefits of Foam Rolling
If You're Not Using the Foam Roller, You're Doing Everything Wrong

And, of course, avoid "anything that puts you at risk for reinjury or more pain!" said Jordan. "High-impact or explosive movements are usually something to avoid when healing. She encourages you to learn to listen to your body while you're injured. "If anything puts your injury healing in jeopardy or hurts, stop."

Related:
Is It Safe to Work Out Twice a Day?
Pulling a Lot of 2-a-Days? Here's How to Do It Without Breaking Your Body

Also, a solid reminder from Jordan: "You certainly don't have time (or money!) to get another injury!" Pushing too hard while you're hurt can set you back even further. "Honor what you need to do for healing and move mindfully," she said. "Put your ego to rest and be good to yourself. It's always better to be safe than to be sorry." And above all, she told POPSUGAR, "It's important to remember that when you are healing from an injury, healing needs to be your number one priority."

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Diggy Lloyd
Join the conversation
Popsugar InterviewsRecoveryWorkoutsInjury Prevention
From Our Partners
Chloe Bennet Beauty Interview | SK-II Campaign
Beauty News
Chloe Bennet Won't Wear Setting Spray on Set: "Women Can Be Messed Up"
by Alaina Demopoulos
15-Minute Workout For Better Posture
Class Fitsugar
A 15-Minute Get-Back Workout For Better Posture and a Leaner Body
by Genevieve Farrell Presented by Propel
Blake Lively Blue Sonia Rykiel Blazer Dress
Blake Lively
Blake Lively's Pants-less Look Is The Nutty Professor Meets Serena van der Woodsen
by Sarah Wasilak
Britney Spears Launching Hair Care
Britney Spears
Britney Spears Will Launch Hair Care, and We're So Lucky
by Alaina Demopoulos
Fitbit Versa Review
Fitbit
Fitbit's Latest Smartwatch Impresses on All Fronts, but Its Look and Price Are What Will Sell You
by Nicole Yi
LA Splash Launches a New Glitter Eye Liner April 2018
Beauty News
We're Falling in Love With LA Splash's New, Super Glittery Eyeliner
by Wendy Gould
Is Boxing Good For Weight Loss?
Full Body Workouts
Why Boxing Is One of the Best Workouts For Weight Loss
by Nicole Yi
Sally Hansen and Crayola Spring Fling Collection 2018
Beauty News
The New Sally Hansen and Crayola Collection Is a Pastel Lover's Dream Come True
by Celia Fernandez
Is It Bad to Jacuzzi After a Workout?
Popsugar Interviews
Why Soaking in a Hot Tub After an Intense Workout Isn't the Best Idea
by Nicole Yi
Books Like You by Caroline Kepnes
Lifetime
6 Suspenseful Books to Read Before the Premiere of You
by Book Sparks
Pilates Physical Therapy
Beginner Fitness Tips
Pilates Is Famous For Sculpting Lean Bodies, but It's Actually the Ultimate Injury Rehab
by Dominique Michelle Astorino
Paleo Fast Food
Paleo
Because Being Paleo Can Still Be Fun, Here Are 7 Fast-Food Options Just For You
by Hajar Larbah
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy Beauty by POPSUGAR POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2018 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds