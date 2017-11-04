So Which Is Better For Weight Loss: Cardio or Weights?

It's been a hotly debated topic for longer than some of us have been alive: is a cardio or strength-training workout better for weight loss?

Let's look at exactly what happens in your body when you do a cardio workout vs. a strength-training workout, all the way down to the smallest level: cells! We'll explain how it all affects weight loss. Nicole Aurigemma, M.S. physiology at Women's Health and Exercise Lab at Penn State, gave us a little science lesson to explain which workout is better.

Long-Term Cardio Training (Running, Cycling, Etc.)

This is what goes down in your cells when you're sweating it out at a cycling class or on a half marathon. Prepare for a refresher in "seventh grade biology," as Nicole put it.

More energy and more energized muscles. This happens for a few reasons. Nicole told us that with cardio, you'll experience an "increased number of mitochondria in skeletal muscle cells" (mitochondria is the "powerhouse," or energy center of the cell). More mitochondria equals more ATP. ATP (adenosine triphosphate) is energy that supports your body's functions. More energy for your muscles is a good thing. You'll also experience changes in actual muscle fiber type. "Skeletal muscle can be found in three 'flavors,'" she said. "Fast twitch, slow twitch, and intermediate (mix of fast and slow)." More long-term cardio creates more slow twitch fibers. "These fibers are slower to fatigue and generally have more mitochondria than fast twitch." She said an example of this would be that a runner who trains at longer distances "will have primarily slow twitch fibers in their leg muscles." And as mentioned, more mitochondria means more energy.

Long-Term Resistance Training (Lifting)

Nicole made a note that "many women shy away from weightlifting because they do not want to look masculine" and said that "this is pretty misguided; unless you are lifting seriously heavy weights on a regular basis (and also have abnormally high testosterone levels), you will not bulk up like a dude." Wise words from a hip scientist.

Here's what happens when you lift.

Larger individual muscle fibers. After you lift, your body starts building bigger muscles for hours. "In response to resistance exercise, the cell mechanism for making more muscle — a process is called protein synthesis — is ramped up significantly for four hours postexercise and is maintained up to 24 hours," she said.

Wait, but Which Is Better?

That's the exciting part: they're both great for weight loss. Nicole told us that "it depends on your final goal." Trying to burn fat and lean out? "If you don't care about muscle definition, cardio is the way to go." But "if your main goal is to look and feel stronger, resistance exercise is key, and the weight will come off if you stick to a plan."

She said it's important to keep in mind that because you'll be gaining muscle mass through resistance and weight training, you might initially maintain or even gain a few pounds. Give it time. She told us, "if you are resistance training three times a week and allowing your body appropriate rest days, you'll start seeing awesome changes within your physique."

How does she know? From personal experience. Not only is Nicole a physiologist, but she's also an athlete. "I was pretty fit in college; I ran on the cross country and track team. But after college I gained about 20 pounds, because I wasn't running at the same intensity. This past Winter I started lifting regularly three times a week and I'm almost back to my college weight, but my body looks better." You go, girl.