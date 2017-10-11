 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
Healthy and Homemade 60-Calorie Peppermint Patties
Shopping Guide
Cold-Weather Workout Gear, Because You're Not Gonna Stop Just Because It's Cold
Healthy Eating Tips
Golden Milk: The Antidepressant, Debloating Wonder Drink
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Living Room Workouts to Torch Calories at Home

Not in the mood to run? No worries! We have some at-home cardio workouts you can do in the comfort of your living room. Crank up the tunes and follow one of these workouts to get your heart rate up and burn some serious calories. If you're suffering from serious motivation problems, we also included a video so you can just follow along.

Related
Lose Weight, Build Muscle: This HIIT Circuit Burns Calories Well After the Workout Is Over
Living Room Workouts to Torch Calories at Home
Living Room Workouts to Torch Calories at Home
Living Room Workouts to Torch Calories at Home
Living Room Workouts to Torch Calories at Home
Burn Up the Calories With This At-Home Cardio Workout
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Home WorkoutsCardio WorkoutsWorkoutsFall
Beginner Fitness Tips
by Gina Florio
1-Week Workout Plan
10-minute Workouts
7 Days of Workouts to Ensure You Never Skip a Day
by Michele Foley
Loving Yourself While Losing Weight
Healthy Living
How To Love Your Body While You Lose Weight — 13 Tips For Mindful Self-Healing
by YourTango
Mermaid Lash Extensions Review
Beauty Trends
by Kristina Rodulfo
Study Shows Smiling Reduces Stress
Wellness
Grin and Bear It: This Study Has Shown That Smiling Can Help Reduce Stress
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds