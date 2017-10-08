This Fierce Trainer Is Firing Back After Instagram Deleted a Photo of Her Cellulite

Meet Mallory King, a 25-year-old Florida-based fitness trainer who's been documenting her weight-loss journey on Instagram since 2011. She frequently posts photos of herself in underwear and sports bras, not only to inspire her followers but also to keep track of her goals. Recently, someone left a nasty comment about her cellulite on a photo, provoking her to respond with the perfect sassy clapback. In fact, her response was so perfect that Instagram actually removed the photo!

Sunday Morning View reposted the photo, seen above, with Mallory's original caption: "For that guy who made a negative comment about my cellulite yesterday. There are so many worse things in life than cellulite, like your sh*tty attitude. Let people do whatever the f*ck they want and look however they please and post whatever makes them happy. Find a hobby and worry about ya damn self."

While you might be thinking it's her flipped middle finger or partial nudity that violated Instagram's Community Guidelines, Mallory is not convinced. After the post was removed, she followed up with another photo, but this time her loving husband and middle finger were not present.

"That image was deleted by @instagram this morning," she captioned the photo below. "This upsets me for two reasons 1) Why do thousands of posts go unremoved that show butts and boobs in WAY more vulgar ways than mine? Is it because my cellulite is offensive? Is it because I'm not trying to be sexy? Is it because I don't have the body type that is continuously shared on here? 2) Why are people so threatened by a woman unafraid of showing her body and speaking her mind? People used the excuse that their kid could see the photo. Don't let your kid on social media! No, that's not it."

She continued, "It's either people feel threatened by my fierceness or people are so brainwashed by media that a perfect pair of tits or butt is fine to flash but a body that's outside of the norm is offensive. F*ck that. Y'all can report my photos as much as you want, I'm gonna keep sharing them because the world needs more women unashamed of their bodies and unafraid to share their voice."

This post was originally published on March 1, 2017.