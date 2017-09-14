This Chia Pudding is Weight-Loss-Approved

It's OK if you want need chocolate for breakfast. Sometimes it's non-negotiable. With this recipe for chocolate chia protein, you can get your chocolate fix, and still get a ton of protein — almost 24 grams — making this a great breakfast if you're looking to lose weight.

That's because this dairy-free chia pudding involves a little breakfast hack. It's made with plant-based protein powder. Brilliant, right? The protein combined with the fiber will keep you full all morning long.

And for 4.1 grams of sugar, this bowl of chocolate creaminess offers 27.4 grams of fiber. No, that is not a typo. That's your entire recommended daily dose all in one bowl.

The only downside is that this breakfast takes a little planning ahead since it needs to soak at least four hours. So before hopping in bed tonight, just throw the first four ingredients in a 16-ounce mason jar or a two-cup glass container, and a dessert-like breakfast will be waiting for you when you wake up.