This Chia Pudding is Weight-Loss-Approved

It's OK if you want need chocolate for breakfast. Sometimes it's non-negotiable. With this recipe for chocolate chia protein, you can get your chocolate fix, and still get a ton of protein — almost 24 grams — making this a great breakfast if you're looking to lose weight.

That's because this dairy-free chia pudding involves a little breakfast hack. It's made with plant-based protein powder. Brilliant, right? The protein combined with the fiber will keep you full all morning long.

And for 4.1 grams of sugar, this bowl of chocolate creaminess offers 27.4 grams of fiber. No, that is not a typo. That's your entire recommended daily dose all in one bowl.

The only downside is that this breakfast takes a little planning ahead since it needs to soak at least four hours. So before hopping in bed tonight, just throw the first four ingredients in a 16-ounce mason jar or a two-cup glass container, and a dessert-like breakfast will be waiting for you when you wake up.

Chocolate Protein Chia Pudding

Chocolate Protein Chia Pudding

Chia Pudding For Weight Loss

Ingredients

  1. 1/4 cup chia seeds
  2. 1 cup unsweetened soy milk (or any milk you prefer)
  3. 1/4 serving chocolate protein powder (I used Vega Sport Performance; 1/4 scoop is 11 grams and offers 7.5 grams of protein)
  4. 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  5. 5 raw almonds, chopped
  6. 3 fresh strawberries
  7. Sprinkle of roasted cocoa nibs (optional)

Directions

  1. Add the chia seeds, soy milk, protein powder, and cinnamon to a mason jar or bowl. Give it a good stir, cover, and place in the fridge overnight.
  2. In the morning, top with fresh sliced strawberries, chopped almonds, and cocoa nibs, if you choose.

Information

Category
Breakfast/Brunch
Yield
1 serving
Cook Time
5 minutes

Nutrition

Calories per serving
417
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
