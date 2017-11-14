 Skip Nav
Healthy Eating Tips
This Pasta Has 3 Times the Amount of Protein as the Regular Stuff, but How Does It Taste?
Shopping Guide
The Best Gym Bags by Personality Type
Healthy Recipes
High-Protein Vanilla Almond Raspberry Overnight Oats Offers Almost 17 Grams
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
17 Coconut Shell Smoothie Bowls That Will Change Your Idea of Breakfast Forever

Your breakfast is taking a vacation! If you love smoothie bowls and chia pudding, try this tropical twist on a breakfast treat: coconut shells for bowls! This edible trend is loaded with healthy, satiating fats and makes your breakfast time (or snack time) so much more beautiful. Reminiscing or dreaming of an island getaway? Make one of these!

Related
This Decadent (Clean!) Dark Chocolate Almond and Coconut Smoothie Bowl Is to Die For
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
InstagramSmoothie BowlsHealthy Eating TipsChia SeedsSmoothiesCoconutHealthy LivingHealthy EatingHealthy Snacks
Healthy Recipes
4-Ingredient Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Balls
by Jenny Sugar
Foods High in Serotonin
Healthy Eating Tips
7 Serotonin-Filled Foods That Will Help Make Every Day Great
by Florie Mwanza
How Much Food Do I Need When Lifting Weights?
Beginner Fitness Tips
2 Experts Explain How Your Diet Needs to Change When You Lift Weights
by Gina Florio
Healthiest McDonald's Options
Healthy Eating Tips
The 7 Healthiest Things You Can Eat at McDonald's
by Dominique Astorino
Healthiest Fast Food Orders
Healthy Eating Tips
25 Drive-Through Hacks For Healthy Ordering on the Go
by Dominique Astorino
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds