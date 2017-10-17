This Comedian Uses Her Belly Fat to Make You Laugh Until You Cry

Comedian Luisa Omielan is back! If you've never heard her name before, she's the woman who did this hilarious routine about thigh gaps. It makes us so happy when women smash the ludicrous body standards we're pressured to live up to. Like Luisa, not everyone wants to be superskinny and get rid of their belly fat!

In this routine, Luisa not only squeezes her tummy, screaming about how much she loves it, but then she starts unbuttoning her blouse to make a very important point. You have to watch it! Just note that there's a little language that's NSFW.