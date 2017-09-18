 Skip Nav
Heathy Eating Tips
Are You Eating Too Much Protein?
Running
30-Minute Belly-Fat-Melting Treadmill Workout
Vegan
You'll Never Eat Another Gummy Bear or Marshmallow Again After Hearing What It's Made From

CrossFit Annie Workout

All You Need Is a Jump Rope For This Killer CrossFit Cardio Workout

When you're short on time, the last thing you want to do is pack your bag and commute to your gym. Sometimes it's nice to be able to squeeze in a tough, effective workout in the comfort of your own home (or outside, depending on the weather). This killer workout is perfect for moments like this, and it's a CrossFit classic, so you know it's a good one. It's called Annie, and although it looks simple on paper, it will have you sweating bullets in no time.

You'll only need a jump rope for this workout, and maybe a mat if you're working out on an uncomfortable surface. The workout alternates between jump rope and sit-ups, and you start doing reps of 50 for each, then work your way down by increments of 10. The point of this session is to work as fast as you can through the moves and time yourself, but that doesn't mean you should work so hard that you lose your form.

Related
This CrossFit HIIT Workout Is Just 12 Minutes, but You'll Be Toast Afterward

Annie calls for double unders, which is when you make your rope pass under your feet twice with each jump. It takes practice, so if you feel like you can't master this move quite yet, just do regular jump rope skips. If you do that, though, make sure you double the number so you fit in the same amount of work.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Workout

  • 50 double unders (or do jump rope skips and double the number)
  • 50 sit-ups
  • 40 double unders
  • 40 sit-ups
  • 30 double unders
  • 30 sit-ups
  • 20 double unders
  • 20 sit-ups
  • 10 double unders
  • 10 sit-ups

Traditionally, this workout is done with diamond sit-ups. Here are the instructions for this crunch variation.

  • Lie on your back and open your legs into a diamond shape (aka butterfly legs) with the soles of your feet pressed together and knees out wide. Extend the arms overhead.
  • Inhale to curl the torso up, and tap the floor in front of your feet to stretch your glutes a bit.
  • Slowly lower back to the starting position.
  • This counts as one rep.

Related
Lose Weight, Build Muscle: This HIIT Circuit Burns Calories Well After the Workout Is Over

You don't have to do these sit-ups, though. There are plenty of variations on crunches that you can incorporate into this workout, so choose what works best for you, turn on some music, and bang out your cardio for the day!

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography
Join the conversation
Beginner WorkoutsCrossFit WorkoutsCardio WorkoutsCrunchesCrossFitWorkoutsJump RopeWorkout
Join The Conversation
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How Do I Mute Someone on My Facebook Feed?
Tech Tips
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
South Carolina Dog Abandoned by Owner in Jail
Digital Life
The Viral Story of This Tied-Up and Abandoned Dog Has an Unexpected Ending
by Kelsey Garcia
Mark Zuckerberg, Apple, Microsoft, and Google Defend DACA
Donald Trump
"This Is a Sad Day For Our Country": Mark Zuckerberg Writes Moving Post on DACA's End
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Cell Phone Optical Illusion Photo
Facebook
You're Going to Tear Your Hair Out Trying to Find a Cell Phone in This Optical Illusion
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds