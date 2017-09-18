All You Need Is a Jump Rope For This Killer CrossFit Cardio Workout

When you're short on time, the last thing you want to do is pack your bag and commute to your gym. Sometimes it's nice to be able to squeeze in a tough, effective workout in the comfort of your own home (or outside, depending on the weather). This killer workout is perfect for moments like this, and it's a CrossFit classic, so you know it's a good one. It's called Annie, and although it looks simple on paper, it will have you sweating bullets in no time.

You'll only need a jump rope for this workout, and maybe a mat if you're working out on an uncomfortable surface. The workout alternates between jump rope and sit-ups, and you start doing reps of 50 for each, then work your way down by increments of 10. The point of this session is to work as fast as you can through the moves and time yourself, but that doesn't mean you should work so hard that you lose your form.

Annie calls for double unders, which is when you make your rope pass under your feet twice with each jump. It takes practice, so if you feel like you can't master this move quite yet, just do regular jump rope skips. If you do that, though, make sure you double the number so you fit in the same amount of work.

The Workout

50 double unders (or do jump rope skips and double the number)

50 sit-ups

40 double unders

40 sit-ups

30 double unders

30 sit-ups

20 double unders

20 sit-ups

10 double unders

10 sit-ups

Traditionally, this workout is done with diamond sit-ups. Here are the instructions for this crunch variation.

Lie on your back and open your legs into a diamond shape (aka butterfly legs) with the soles of your feet pressed together and knees out wide. Extend the arms overhead.

Inhale to curl the torso up, and tap the floor in front of your feet to stretch your glutes a bit.

Slowly lower back to the starting position.

This counts as one rep.

You don't have to do these sit-ups, though. There are plenty of variations on crunches that you can incorporate into this workout, so choose what works best for you, turn on some music, and bang out your cardio for the day!