 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
How a Mirror Helps This CrossFit Athlete Stay Motivated
Healthy Eating Tips
If You Love Oatmeal, You Need to Know This Trick
DOMS
Should You Exercise When You Are Sore?
Healthy Recipes
31 Vegan Barbecue Sides That Will Definitely Impress Meat Eaters

CrossFit Mirror Weight-Loss Tip

How a Mirror Helps This CrossFit Athlete Stay Motivated

Finding motivation to stay on the healthy path can be tough, but CrossFit star Christmas Abbott, author of the new book The Badass Life: 30 Amazing Days to a Lifetime of Great Habits — Body, Mind, and Spirit, has a tip that she uses to stay motivated every day, reminding her when she wakes up and again before she goes to bed.

Christmas told us in an email interview, "Create a MANTRA! And write it down on your mirror so you can see it every day and say it out loud. You can't just know your mantra; you have to speak it, breathe it, live it. It will help reinforce your efforts and help keep you on track."

Related
It May Surprise You What a CrossFit Athlete Eats in a Day

Aside from a mantra to keep her inspired, Christmas says, "Another great tool I use is writing down my goals (small and GREAT) on the bathroom mirror underneath my mantra. This reminds me every day that I have work to do and a goal to achieve. When I reach a goal on the list, I don't erase it. I cross a line through it and put the date next to it. That helps me see that I did accomplish something on my list and that the others are possible. It creates a meaningful, daily motivation!"

ADVERTISEMENT

So get out the Post-it's and Sharpies, lipstick, or window markers and write down a mantra that's meaningful to you. Also jot down one to five goals so every time you look in the mirror; you'll have that littler reminder to keep working hard and never give up!

Related
The Easy Eating Formula For Getting Rid of Body Fat

Here are some mantra ideas:

  • The days that break you are the days that make you.
  • When you think about quitting, remember why you started.
  • Stronger than my excuses.
  • Mirror, mirror, on the wall, I'll always get up after I fall. And whether I run, walk, or have to crawl, I'll set my goals high and achieve them all.
  • You can do this. You are worth it. You deserve it.
  • It's a slow process. Don't make it slower by quitting.
  • Grow through what you go through.
  • Take your dreams seriously.
  • Quitting is not an option.
  • One pound at a time.
  • If you want something you've never had, you need to do something you've never done.
  • Stay positive, work hard, make it happen.
  • I am my motivation.
  • The harder I work, the better I get.
  • I believe in the person I want to become.
  • Pain is nothing compared to what it feels like to quit.
  • I want to see what happens when I don't give up.
  • It comes down to one simple thing: how bad do you want it?
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
Join the conversation
Christmas AbbottFitness InspirationWeight Loss TipsHealthy Living
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Healthy Recipes
Lose Weight Faster With One of These 12 Breakfast Smoothies
by Leta Shy
Cleveland Facebook Murder
Digital Life
The Man Who Posted a Facebook Video of Himself Murdering Someone Is Dead
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Woman Stops "Punishing" Herself | Instagram
Before and After Weight Loss
If You Struggle With Your Weight and Have a Daughter, This Before-and-After Is a Must-See
by Jenny Sugar
Weight Loss Tips
The Top 25 Reasons You Aren't Losing Weight
by Lizzie Fuhr
Math Puzzle Mistake
Facebook
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Sarah Hyland Defends Fluctuating Weight
Sarah Hyland
by Perri Konecky
How Do I Lose Weight?
Fitness Motivation
More Than 50 Tips to Help You Lose Weight
by Michele Foley
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Facebook
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Amber Barham 18-Month Weight Loss
Healthy Living
After a Doctor Suggested Gastric Bypass, This Mom Was Fired Up to Lose Weight Herself
by Perri Konecky
Ways to Use Apple Cider Vinegar
Healthy Eating Tips
Have ACV in Your Pantry? Here Are 5 Ways to Use It
by Dominique Astorino
3-Month Intermittent Fasting Transformation
Before and After Weight Loss
I Didn't Eat Breakfast For 3 Months and This Is What Happened
by Jenny Sugar
The Best Setting Sprays at Ulta
Beauty Tips
by Krista Jones
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds