What You Need to Know Before Quitting the Pill
I Gave Up Sugar For an Entire Month, and Here's What Happened
Bake a Batch of Flour-Free Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

A Fat-Burning CrossFit Workout That Anyone Can Do (Seriously, Anyone)

If you've never done CrossFit before, it can be a scary thing to imagine. But as someone who used to be a CrossFit junkie (and has since recovered), I promise it's not as frightening as it may seem. In fact, you don't even have to go to a CrossFit gym to reap the benefits of the all-encompassing, fat-burning workouts. This particular benchmark WOD (workout of the day) is called the Megan. It will spike up your heart rate, tone your entire body, and make you sweat in no time.

All you need for this workout are a kettlebell and a jump rope. You could either do this at the gym or at home, depending on what kind of equipment you have lying around on your living room floor. There isn't a specific length of time you should be aiming for with this workout; rather, it's "for time," which means you complete the whole thing as quickly as you can — with good form, of course.

The Workout

These are the three exercises you'll be doing:

This is a 21-15-9 workout. That means you'll do 21 reps of each exercise, then 15 of each, and then nine of each. It doesn't sound like a lot, but trust me — you'll feel it. By the time it's all said and done, you'll have done 45 burpees!

If you need a refresher on burpees, here's an easy guide to follow. Similarly, make sure you have your kettlebell swings nailed down before you start the workout. You don't want your form to fall to the wayside when you're in the middle of a rigorous session.

Finally, if you can't do double unders — that's when you whip the rope underneath your feet twice with every jump — don't sweat it. In CrossFit, if you can't do double unders yet, you triple the number of reps you're working with, and that's how many regular skips you'll do with your jump rope.

If you really want to improve your cardiovascular health and get super strong, aim to do this workout once a week. And don't forget to set your timer each time, because that will help you keep track of your progress along the way.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Diggy Lloyd
Product Credit: Live in Process top, H&M pants, APL sneakers
