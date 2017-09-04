 Skip Nav
10 Healthy Breakfasts With (at Least!) 15 Grams of Protein

Eating breakfast — and definitely not skipping it — is essential for revving up your metabolism if you've got weight loss on the mind. What you eat is also important, and no, a breakfast full of carbs like a bowl of cereal or a bagel isn't the best choice. Getting enough protein is key, and nutritionists Stephanie Clarke, RD, and Willow Jarosh, RD, of C&J Nutrition recommend getting 13 to 20 grams. While Greek yogurt is an easy and popular option, if you're avoiding dairy, try these recipes.

Vanilla Milkshake Smoothie
Vegan Gingerbread "Buttermilk" Pancakes
Overnight Oats
Baked Eggs in Avocado
Tofu Scramble With Kale and Sweet Potatoes
Banana-Oat Protein Balls
Poached Eggs With Tomato, Swiss Chard, and Chickpeas
Gluten-Free Almond Oatmeal Protein Bars
Blueberry Grape Barley Bake
Chocolate Milkshake Smoothie
karenfarber2710 karenfarber2710 2 years

Those little balls of whatever look delicious lol

www.littleblackshell.com

champagneforeveryday champagneforeveryday 2 years

I really love these suggestions, I'm allergic to high FODMAP food and always looking for lactose free recipes that I can modify! Thanks for sharing.

Latest Post: Flat Belly Myths Debunked + Life Changing FODMAP Diet
