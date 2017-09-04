10 Healthy Breakfasts With (at Least!) 15 Grams of Protein

Eating breakfast — and definitely not skipping it — is essential for revving up your metabolism if you've got weight loss on the mind. What you eat is also important, and no, a breakfast full of carbs like a bowl of cereal or a bagel isn't the best choice. Getting enough protein is key, and nutritionists Stephanie Clarke, RD, and Willow Jarosh, RD, of C&J Nutrition recommend getting 13 to 20 grams. While Greek yogurt is an easy and popular option, if you're avoiding dairy, try these recipes.



