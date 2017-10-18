 Skip Nav
Personal Essay
Why I (and Everybody Else) Should Learn to Take a Compliment
Healthy Recipes
Here's the Protein-Packed Paleo Appetizer You've Been Dreaming Of
Halloween
Blast Fat and Sculpt Your Arms, Shoulders, and Back With This At-Home Workout

Demi Lovato Before and After Photo

Demi Lovato Shares Her Striking Before and After Photos on Instagram: "Recovery Is Possible"

Demi Lovato has had a long road to feeling healthy and confident and isn't afraid to share her triumphs and struggles along the way. Today, Demi shared a (fan-made) before and after photo set on her Instagram story with the caption "Recovery is possible," referencing her struggles with bulimia.

Related
23 Demi Lovato Quotes That Will Drag You Out of Your Darkest Moments

The Sorry Not Sorry singer recently opened up about her eating disorder struggles in her YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated. "When I feel lonely, my heart feels hungry. . . . Food is still the biggest challenge in my life. It's something that I'm constantly thinking about. Body image, what I'm going to eat next, what I wish I could be eating, what I wish I didn't eat. It's just constant."

Fitness has been a huge focus for her staying on course with her health — physically and mentally. She uses cardio, strength training, and MMA and jujitsu to keep herself strong and active, with a focus on building muscle and staying at a healthy weight. Demi told POPSUGAR in a recent interview that she has "a nutritionist chef full time" to ensure she's getting the right nutrition. "I don't eat anything if it doesn't grow or if it doesn't walk," she told us while discussing her affinity for natural, unprocessed foods.

ADVERTISEMENT
Related
20 Reasons Demi Lovato Is Our #FitCrush

Demi has been sticking with her current exercise routine because of the impact it's had on her mental health. "My favorite part about fitness is the way you feel afterward," she told POPSUGAR. And while she's still working on her health every day, she's proof that — as her caption said — "recovery is possible."

If you or a loved one are in need of any help, the National Eating Disorders Association has several resources.

Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur
Join the conversation
Before And After Weight GainBody PositivityDemi LovatoHealthy LivingWomen's HealthBody ImageEating Disorders
Demi Lovato
16 Demi Lovato Costume Ideas That Will Make You Cool For Halloween
by Victor Verdugo
Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas's Cutest Pictures
Demi Lovato
9 Years of Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas's Unbreakable Friendship in Pictures
by Alessandra Foresto
Scariest Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Halloween
15 Celebrity Halloween Costumes That Came From Your Nightmares
by Ryan Roschke
Demi Lovato Fitness Inspiration
Demi Lovato
23 of Demi Lovato's Most Body-Positive and Confident Workout Pictures
by Macy Daniela Martin
Demi Lovato Losing Her Voice at Album Release Party Video
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Missed a High Note During a Performance, and Her Reaction Was Priceless
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds