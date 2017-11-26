 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
This Is the Most Surprising Side Effect I Experienced After Going Vegan
Beginner Fitness Tips
7 Ways to Run Like a Pro
intermittent fasting
I Fasted 20 Hours a Day For 2 Weeks, and I Can't Believe This Happened
Healthy Eating Tips
The Weight-Loss Wonder That Is Sitting on Your Spice Rack

Does Diet Affect Body Odor?

This Is the Most Surprising Side Effect I Experienced After Going Vegan

Clearer skin, more energy, better digestion, and a flatter tummy — these were the promises that were made to me when I went vegan in 2011. I was skeptical of every last one of them, but after sticking with the diet for a couple of weeks, I started to notice all of these changes, and things just got better and better the longer I ate plant-based foods.

There was one strange side effect of going vegan, though, that really took me by surprise. After being on a whole-foods, plant-based diet for several months, I realized that my body odor completely changed. It first occurred to me when I forgot to put on deodorant before an endurance running class, a place where I'm guaranteed to sweat my ass off. I left the class drenched as usual, but when I lifted my arms to take off my sports bra, I realized that there was no aroma whatsoever coming from my armpit.

Related
My Period Completely Changed When I Went Vegan — Here's How

To make sure it wasn't just a happy coincidence, I deliberately left my deodorant in the medicine cabinet over the next couple of days and did all my workouts sans armpit coverage. Much to my surprise, there wasn't a single day when I noticed a gross smell coming from my body.

ADVERTISEMENT

I had heard from various people before I went vegan that this was a common side effect of adopting this kind of diet, but I usually brushed it off as plant-based propaganda. But there seems to be some evidence out there suggesting that this is to be expected.

Researchers at Charles University in Prague, for example, conducted a study on a group of participants, giving them meals with meat for two weeks and vegetarian meals for another two weeks. They gathered the body odor from participating men and let women smell it and give their feedback. They discovered that women found men's scents to be much more sexually attractive and pleasant in general when they were eating meals without any meat. Clearly, body odor is affected by what you put into your body, especially when it comes to animal products.

Related
The 2 Changes I Made That Helped Me Finally Shed Those Last Few Pounds

This doesn't surprise me at all, because my boyfriend, who has been vegan for two years, is a marathon runner, and every time he comes back from a distance run covered in sweat, I never smell anything off-putting from him. In fact, I've never smelled any body odor from him that has made me wrinkle my nose. I think that's a better indicator than my own scents, because sometimes you don't really know what you smell like until someone else gives you feedback.

There are a lot of days when I still forget to put on my natural deodorant, and I never worry that I'm going to stink up the room, even if I'm at the gym. It might be a very unexpected side effect of veganism, but it's one I'm happy to accept.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del Rio
Join the conversation
ArmpitsNatural DeodorantPersonal EssayHealthy LivingVeganDeodorant
Healthy Eating Tips
Why You Shouldn't Worry Too Much About Counting Carbs When You're Vegan
by Gina Florio
Does Going Vegan Affect Your Period?
Healthy Living
My Period Completely Changed When I Went Vegan — Here's How
by Gina Florio
Trader Joe's Nondairy Coconut Whipped Cream
Holiday Fitness
Praise the Dairy-Free Gods! Trader Joe's Now Has $3 Coconut Whipped Cream
by Erin Cullum
Cucumber, Black Bean, Corn, Tomato, and Avocado Salad
Healthy Recipes
The Easiest and Most Satisfying Salad You'll Ever Make
by Jenny Sugar
Vegan Pancake Recipe
Healthy Recipes
100-Calorie Fluffy and Sweet Vegan Pancakes
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds