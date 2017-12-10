 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Stress Is No Joke: An Expert Explains How It Affects Your Physical Fitness
Healthy Eating Tips
Save Dough and Let the Pounds Go! DIY Healthy Snacks
Funny Fitness
10 Things to Never Say to a Healthy Eater
Healthy Eating Tips
Golden Milk: The Antidepressant, Debloating Wonder Drink

Does Stress Affect Fitness?

Stress Is No Joke: An Expert Explains How It Affects Your Physical Fitness

Have you ever dragged yourself to the gym after a particularly stressful day and you just can't bring yourself to finish that treadmill session? It can feel impossible to get a good workout in when you're not feeling 100 percent. That's because stress has a serious effect on the body, and it can mess with your fitness in ways you might not expect.

POPSUGAR spoke to Liz Letchford, MS, ATC, EMT, personal trainer and exercise specialist, who explained that there are two kinds of stressors that affect the central nervous system. Positive stressors, like working toward a goal or completing a tough workout, have "a training effect" on the body, so you're building yourself up to get stronger and face future situations. However, negative stressors, like facing pressure-filled deadlines or dealing with toxic relationships, can stimulate your "sympathetically dominated central nervous system (fight-or-flight mode)."

"If you submit your body to workout stress on top of your life stress, your body will eventually not be able to keep up, and you risk adrenal fatigue."

"When you work out, whether it's cardio or weightlifting, your body's nervous system is being taxed," Liz said. "The more often you exercise, the easier the body is eventually able to achieve dominance by the parasympathetic (rest and digest) nervous system."

Related
The Best Essential Oils For Your Workout, From Warmup to Cooldown

But it's a bit of a different story when you're stressed. "When you are dealing with stress or anxiety, that nervous system is being double taxed, and it won't be able to perform well," she said. "If you have ever tried to workout when sleep-deprived or very stressed, you'll know what I mean. Everything feels heavier, more difficult." Yep, it sure does.

"If movement helps you de-stress, choose workouts that are nowhere near maximal effort."

Unfortunately, you can't just power through a workout and expect it to be helpful when you're battling stress. "If you submit your body to workout stress on top of your life stress, your body will eventually not be able to keep up, and you risk adrenal fatigue," Liz warned. "Adrenal fatigue has the ability to undo all of your efforts in the gym, making you feel lethargic and unable to perform at a high level as well as making you gain weight."

OK, so maybe skip the gym session next time you're stressed AF. According to Liz, your body's nervous system is giving its full attention to whatever is currently causing you stress, so "it isn't functioning optimally to help you maintain your balance or activate the appropriate stabilizing muscles that protect you from injury." You won't be able to lift as heavy or run as fast as you normally do, and if you tried to do your normal routine, "the system couldn't handle it and you risk muscle strain or worse."

Related
The 1 Thing I Gave Up in My Diet to Finally Ease My Anxiety Symptoms

If you feel the pressure of the world beating down on you, for goodness sake, Liz recommends you rest. Just rest. "If movement helps you de-stress, choose workouts that are nowhere near maximal effort," she suggested. "Go on a walk, take a slow, meditative yoga class, stretch, or participate in a [release] class."

No matter what you choose, make sure it's something that will alleviate stress, not exacerbate the already existing stress that's sitting on your shoulders — and in your nervous system.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kathryna Hancock
Join the conversation
Beginner Fitness TipsPopsugar InterviewsWorkouts
Beginner Fitness Tips
You'll Feel So Much Better After This Restorative Wall Yoga Sequence
by Jenny Sugar
What Not to Do After a Workout
Beginner Fitness Tips
Forgetting to Rehydrate and 5 More Terrible Mistakes You're Making After a Workout
by Isadora Baum
8 Week Plan to Go From Walking to Running
Beginner Fitness Tips
An 8-Week Plan to Make You a Runner
by Jenny Sugar
How Much Cardio Do I Need to Do to Lose Weight?
Beginner Fitness Tips
This Is How Much Cardio You Should Be Doing If You Want to Lose Weight
by Gina Florio
Is Doing Splits Good For You?
Beginner Fitness Tips
Want to Do the Splits? Why This Trainer Says "Please Don't"
by Dominique Astorino
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds