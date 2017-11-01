 Skip Nav
15 Essential Dumbbell Exercises For Anyone Who Wants a Bigger Butt

If you're fresh out of workouts and you know you want to grow your booty, grab a pair of dumbbells and let's get to work. We've rounded up the most effective exercises that are specifically designed to grow your glutes and strengthen your lower body. And the best part is you don't need any prior experience with weightlifting to do them. If you have a pair of dumbbells lying around (preferably a medium or heavy pair), you can do these movements at home; otherwise, you can certainly do them at the gym. A perkier, stronger bottom is coming your way!

Goblet Squat
Dumbbell Sumo Squat
Side Lunge to Curtsy Squat
Romanian Deadlifts
Alternating Forward Lunges With Biceps Curl
Dumbbell Thrusters
Split Squat With Overhead Press
Weighted Donkey Kick
Side Lunge
Single-Leg Touch
Single-Leg Deadlift With Row
Dumbbell Squat
Side Lunge With Bicep Curl
Sumo Squats With Side Arm Raise
Reverse Lunge and Press
