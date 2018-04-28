Dwayne Johnson Reveals the Secret to His Success in Inspirational Under Armour Campaign

 Skip Nav
A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Dwayne Johnson is best known for his chiseled physique (OK, smoking-hot bulging muscles) and leading roles in such blockbuster hits as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and the Fast and the Furious franchise. But before Dwayne became a leading man — even before his successful wrestling career for the WWE as The Rock — he had dreams of playing professional football. In a new campaign for Under Armour, Dwayne reveals how he went from a promising college football player to broke to a successful wrestler and actor.

The inspirational video also features success stories from a number of professional athletes: world champion sprinter Natasha Hastings, Olympic swimmer Yusra Mardini, NBA point guard Dennis Smith Jr., taekwondo national champion Zoe Zhang, world champion judoka Teddy Riner, stuntwoman Jessie Graff, triathlete Johnny Agar, and state boxing and gymnastics champion Javon "Wanna" Walton.

The campaign, called "Will Finds a Way," highlights how each of these athletes persevered and achieved their dreams. Dwayne finishes the video by revealing how he made it: "Or you could be like me: Dream of pro football, get hurt, dream over. Find yourself with just seven bucks in your pocket. So how did I get here? By being the hardest worker in the room."

Dwayne and the other athletes' stories prove there's no substitution for hard work and dedication — you can achieve your dreams if you're willing to put in the effort. Excuse us while we do some goal setting and hit the gym ASAP.

