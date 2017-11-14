 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
30 Classic Comfort Foods Lightened Up
Wellness
11 Easy Diet Tweaks 1 Woman Made to Look Less Bloated and Feel Better
Beginner Fitness Tips
Here's Why the Gym Might Be Hindering Your Fitness Journey
20 Deliciously Easy Recipes to Kick-Start Your Keto Diet

Eating foods high in fat, like butter, cheese, and bacon, sounds counterintuitive, but that's just what the ketogenic diet entails. It means high-fat, low-carb eating in order to reach ketosis, a natural metabolic state in our bodies that forces the use of ketones over carbohydrates for energy. The good news is there are plenty of really delicious low- to no-carb meals out there, like this spaghetti squash mac and cheese or this one-pan salmon and crispy kale dish. Of course, healthy, balanced meals, research, and consulting your doctor are always recommended before starting any diet.

Maintaining this diet may seem nearly impossible with the holidays coming up, but check out these keto-friendly recipes that are as delicious as they are easy to whip up. This is the perfect start for those wanting to try the keto diet, those wanting to cut down on carbs in general, or those who just need some new recipe ideas. Keep in mind, though, that a couple of these recipes may require very slight substitutions to be fully keto!

Salmon With Crispy Cabbage and Kale
Guacamole Chicken Salad
Grilled Shrimp
Baked Egg in Avocado
Healthy Kale Caesar Salad
Gluten-Free No Mac and Cheese
Slow-Cooker Green Bean Casserole
Easy Roasted Chicken Breast
Egg Cheese Muffins
Spaghetti Squash Mac and Cheese With Broccoli
Slow-Cooker French Onion Pot Pie Soup
Grilled Chicken Salad
Tuna Green Chile Zoodle Casserole
Sheet-Pan Fajitas
Pan-Seared Steaks
Cod With Asparagus in Parchment Paper
Shrimp Ceviche-Stuffed Avocados
Lemon-Thyme Baked Chicken
Garlic Lemon Shrimp and Cauliflower Grits
Turkey-Sausage and Broccoli Frittatas
