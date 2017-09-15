 Skip Nav
Ellie Goulding Boxing

Look Out, Because Ellie Goulding Is Kicking Ass Once Again at the Boxing Gym

With @nikoalgieri a few days back. Feel like I'm starting over with boxing! Always telling people to keep their hands up or get punched in the face and here I am being sloppy

A post shared by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on

She's a world-class performer who has become an international sensation over the last several years, and there's no doubt that she's a hard worker when it comes to all aspects of her life. Ellie Goulding is back again to prove that she's badass enough to get through any workout, even the toughest of boxing sessions.

Ellie has always been pretty outspoken about her fitness routine, and it's no secret that she loves boxing. In her most recent Instagram post, she's seen boxing her heart out with Niko Algieri, the owner of a boutique fitness studio in London. "With @nikoalgieri a few days back. Feel like I'm starting over with boxing!" Ellie wrote. "Always telling people to keep their hands up or get punched in the face and here I am being sloppy."

This Is the Workout That Kicks Gina Rodriguez's Ass and Gives Her "Inner Strength"

We're not sure "sloppy" is the word we would use to describe Ellie's performance in this video, but that's just our opinion. She moves around like a pro and she obviously loves to box. It's inspiring to see her so dedicated to her fitness routine — and honestly, after seeing her swing a few punches, we can't imagine anyone would want to mess with her.

