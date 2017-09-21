 Skip Nav
Feast Your Eyes on the Shirtless Guy Who Should Be Dubbed "the Kettlebell King"

His Instagram handle is primal.swoledier — and once you see these pictures, you will understand why. Meet Eric Leija, the shirtless 24-year-old who is taking Instagram by storm. He's a kettlebell specialist who can do some pretty insane things with his pretty insane physique. Eric films his workouts on a regular basis, and each of them is as impressive as the last. Did we mention he's shirtless most of the time? Make sure you're sitting down for this one.

Fitness InstagramHot GuysFitness InspirationEye CandyKettlebellsWorkouts
