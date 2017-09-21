Eric Leija Pictures
Feast Your Eyes on the Shirtless Guy Who Should Be Dubbed "the Kettlebell King"
His Instagram handle is primal.swoledier — and once you see these pictures, you will understand why. Meet Eric Leija, the shirtless 24-year-old who is taking Instagram by storm. He's a kettlebell specialist who can do some pretty insane things with his pretty insane physique. Eric films his workouts on a regular basis, and each of them is as impressive as the last. Did we mention he's shirtless most of the time? Make sure you're sitting down for this one.
