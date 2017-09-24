Use This 1 At-Home Move to Banish Lower Belly Fat

Let's talk about lower belly fat. It's OK. Really. Let it out. While it is impossible to spot-reduce a certain area of the body, adding muscle and exercising can be very effective in reducing overall body fat — especially in the lower belly. The more muscle you have, the more calories you will burn naturally, even while at rest. Doing moves that target your lower abs may sometimes prove difficult and time-consuming, but not if you pick the right one. Here's the move you need in your flat-belly arsenal today!

About the Lower Trunk Twist

The lower trunk twist is arguably the greatest abdominal exercise not only for the lower belly region, but it also targets the obliques (the muscles that run up and down the sides of the stomach), lower back, and hip flexors. Want more reason to try it? The lower trunk twist also engages the quads and groin and is great for flexibility, so there are many benefits to doing this exercise. But we know the main reason you're here is to lose those last couple inches off the bottom of your gut, so here's how to do the move to get a flat belly ASAP!



How to Perform the Lower Trunk Twist

Step 1: Lie on your back and place your arms to the sides with your palms down.

Step 2: Bend your knees and place your feet flat on the floor.

Step 3: Raise your knees up to a 90 degree angle.

Step 4: Engage your core and slowly rotate your knees towards the right until they are just a few inches above the floor (but don't let them hit the floor on the way down — that will lessen the contraction of your muscles).

Step 5: Keeping your core engaged, rotate your knees to the left the same way as above. That is one full rep.

Make sure that your back is straight and both your shoulder blades are touching the floor the entire time. According to Kendall Wood, NASM CPT, and author of Core Fitness Solution, "Use your hands as anchors to keep your knees from falling to the floor, but remember that your abs should be doing most of the work — so don't hold your breath!" If you want to kick up the intensity a notch, use ankle weights or hold a medicine ball between your knees.

With this move in your routine, you're sure to see results soon. Make sure to incorporate this exercise into your normal abdominal routine by doing 3 sets of 10-12 reps with a rest of up to 60 seconds in between each set. Have fun with it and be sure to try the more challenging variations as you advance.