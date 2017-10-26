This Trainer Totally Gave Up Cardio and Built Her Butt With These Exercises

Two years ago, Madalin Giorgetta embarked on the ultimate booty gains journey. She went from doing cardio all the time to investing all of her time in strength training, and her hard work has clearly paid off. Maddy is a personal trainer in Australia who has more than 435,000 followers on Instagram; she also creates easy-to-follow gym guides for any woman who wants to get acquainted with the weight room. So she knows a thing or two about what it takes to grow your glutes and strengthen your entire lower body.

POPSUGAR spoke to Maddy about her day-to-day routine in the gym, and she shared that she trains her lower body three times a week. As for cardio? "I don't do any forced cardio (HIIT or LISS), but instead walk my adorable but very badly behaved dog Mimi every day." You heard that right. You'll never find Maddy on a treadmill. So what does she do? Here's a rundown of what her workouts look like.



Leg Day

For Maddy, Monday is leg day, and she spends that time working on "building my strength up" by sticking to proper technique and form. Her favorite exercises are "Romanian deadlifts, split squats, and the leg press machine." These basic exercises help you strengthen the muscles in your legs and booty, and they're a must-do if your goal is booty gains.

Booty Day

"My favorite day of the week is booty day!" Maddy said. "I also feel such a great burn when doing my workouts." This is her preferred superset:

Resistance band glute bridges with dumbbell, three sets of 25 reps

Resistance single leg hip thursts, three sets of 12 reps on each leg

Maddy says "you don't need to move off the floor and you can do it at home," which makes this a convenient workout for just about anyone. If you've never done these before, she recommends using a 30-pound dumbbell for the first exercise.



Strength Day

She admits she's "a bit obsessed with growing my lower body," so Maddy's strength days are all about the legs and butt! "Strength days are when you work with a five rep range," she explained. "At the beginning, you'll notice your strength increases like crazy. I started at 65 pound hip thrusts and now manage 245 pounds easy." Her go-to moves are deadlifts, squats, and hip thrusts.

Even though Maddy is a trainer herself, she still works with a personal trainer of her own, which helps her perfect her form and safely increase weights whenever she's ready. "I have learned so much from the process," she said.

If you want to build up your own strength, take a note from Maddy's plan and stick to movements like deadlifts, squats, hip thrusts, and split squats. You don't have to start lifting heavy right away, but don't be afraid to use dumbbells or a barbell. The more strength you build up, the more your booty will grow.