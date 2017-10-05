 Skip Nav
The Top 10 Fall Foods For Weight Loss

When it comes to weight loss, diet plays a bigger role than you might imagine. Instead of relying on processed low-calorie foods that don't satisfy your appetite — or taste buds — let these seasonal (delicious) eats support your goals. Load up on these healthy foods the next time you're at the grocery store or farmers market and start seeing results.

Pomegranates
Pears
Cranberries
Spaghetti Squash
Apples
Sage
Pumpkin
Cinnamon
Brussels Sprouts
Sweet Potatoes
