If you're trying to take your fitness game to the next level, there's no one better equipped to offer advice than an Olympic athlete. Professional cyclist Chloe Woodruff has clobbered the competition in mountain biking competitions from the Rio Olympics to the UCI Mountain Bike World Championship, and each ride further fuels her drive to succeed in the sport. However, Woodruff's victories are the sum of more than just a gym schedule that would overwhelm mere mortals. Read on to discover her key recommendations for achieving your fitness goals, whether you're seeking to be the next Olympian or just hoping to beat your latest mile time.
Choose Your Fuel Wisely
Woodruff's demanding workout schedule requires that she keep her energy levels stable with wholesome, quality snacks featuring plenty of fruits and vegetables. "For [my] toughest training days, even on race day, I always go for a bowl of oatmeal with nuts and fruit in the morning. I use
Natural Delights Medjool Date Paste or chop up some Medjool dates to as a natural sweetener and extra performance boost," Woodruff said. "Medjool dates have 33 grams of carbs per serving so they help me fuel up before my ride. Immediately after my ride, I make a recovery smoothie. My teammate Rose Grant and I came up with a really delicious Medjool Date, Spinach, Blueberry, and Hemp Seed Recovery Smoothie. Medjool dates have 281 mg of potassium per serving, so they help me out with muscle recovery post workout, too."
Grab a Workout Buddy
No success is achieved in a vacuum, and Woodruff credits her success to the support and encouragement of fellow athletes. "I think finding a workout buddy — someone else to keep you accountable to your workouts — goes a long way. If you have to meet someone at a trailhead, or meet someone at a gym, that goes a long way to getting you out the door and motivated," she said. For Woodruff, that person is fellow mountain biker Rose Grant. "We feed off each other's motivation and excitement. Plus Rose is always coming up with delicious energy and recovery snack recipes, so I'm excited to see what she brings out!" she said.
Find a Fitness Class You Love (Yes, Love)
Woodruff's obsession with biking knows no bounds (case in point: the athlete spent the day after her
wedding competing in a race), and it's this excitement that she believes fuels great achievement. "It is important to find the type of workout or activity that you like," she said. This should be something that motivates you, makes you feel good, and makes sense with your lifestyle. "Maybe being inside a structured group classes isn't the best fit for you, maybe you should be out on a trail somewhere. Or, if you have a lot of constraints on your time due to work and sunlight, you may just need a chance to get your heart rate elevated. Sign up for early morning group classes at your local gym or evening classes, and get in a high-intensity session."
Visualize Your Goals
While physical fitness is a key ingredient for success, Woodruff also believes that mental fitness is a lesser-known capability that professional athletes hone to break records. "My mental game is all about my pre-race routine and visualization," she said. "On race day, I figure out the start times and back out my day accordingly. I make sure I have enough time to eat, arrive at the venue, warm up, and preview the course." Organization is key, because any distractions or issues can throw you off your game. "I also work to visualize every possible scenario that might come up during the race. That way I have a plan and am not caught off guard as race conditions change."
Always Remember to Stretch
You may focus on the high-impact weightlifting and cardio that produces major results, but Woodruff cautions that these intensive regimens need to be balanced with stretching. "After my workouts, I usually factor in some extra time afterwards where I have some quiet time relax and give my body and mind a chance to recover," she said. "I like to do a little bit of foam rolling and stretching, and that's always post-workout for me."
Schedule Your Workouts
It may be the oldest trick in the book, but Woodruff swears by scheduling workouts each week. "I would emphasize consistency over perfection. And do whatever it takes to get to the gym, to get on your bike, to just get it done. I set out my week each Monday, and I arrange everything around my workouts. The emphasis of each workout varies by the time of year and on the day of the week: if I'm in preseason prep, base training mode, or full on race season." she said. While planning your life around your workouts isn't always possible, putting your fitness regimen into your calendar will keep you accountable.
Give Yourself a Break
Even Olympic athletes aren't always flawless fitness buffs! After years of dedication to training, Woodruff has learned the difference between setting a high standard for herself and creating an unrealistic goal. "I don't ask of myself to be perfect with every workout," she said. "If something is particularly challenging, I like to be forgiving. Often times it's simply completing the work, even if it's not perfect. You can't ask yourself to win every workout, and to set PRs every day on a bike or the weight room. Often times, it's just the drudgery of getting the work done. If you can just get it done, that's something you can be proud of."
Challenge Yourself By Cross-Training
While Woodruff dedicates the majority of her training to work on the bike, she stresses the importance of incorporating different types of fitness into her regimen to ensure her muscles are constantly challenged. Switching things up by working out in the gym, and working with both a strength and conditioning coach and a physical therapist have been the key to her success. "Through much of the preseason, I was in the gym three days a week just trying to become a more resilient and well-rounded athlete. I think it's really paid off and I'm still in the gym when my travel schedule allows. I do a lot of posterior chain activation, isometric work, isolating specific legs. A lot of deadlifts, single-leg deadlifts, planks, split squats. Nothing too fancy." The difference between a novice athlete and the average workout devotee may not be so great after all!
Focus on the Process, Not the Goal
While focusing on the journey may not be new advice, Woodruff insists that it has helped guide her to success in her sport. "I believe it's dedication to process," she said of the secret to her award-winning rides. "It's learning to be less outcome-focused, and more focused on the training and the process needed to get there. It's something every athlete has to learn and has to work on, but without a doubt it's simply dedication to process."
