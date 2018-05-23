9 Inspiring Fitness Tips From an Olympic Mountain Biker

Image Source: Natural Delights

Woodruff's obsession with biking knows no bounds (case in point: the athlete spent the day after her wedding competing in a race), and it's this excitement that she believes fuels great achievement. "It is important to find the type of workout or activity that you like," she said. This should be something that motivates you, makes you feel good, and makes sense with your lifestyle. "Maybe being inside a structured group classes isn't the best fit for you, maybe you should be out on a trail somewhere. Or, if you have a lot of constraints on your time due to work and sunlight, you may just need a chance to get your heart rate elevated. Sign up for early morning group classes at your local gym or evening classes, and get in a high-intensity session."

