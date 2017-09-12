 Skip Nav
Fitness Trainer Booty Gains Instagram

This Fitness Trainer Has Important Advice For Anyone Working on Booty Gains

🏋🏼‍♀️ONLINE COACHING IS NOW LIVE🏋🏼‍♀️ - Link in bio 👆🏼I'm really proud of the progress that I have achieve in 8 months 👊🏼 I encourage my clients to take as many photos as they can as photos are a great indication of progress! My own transformation gives me the motivation to get up every morning and work hard in the gym 💦 Progress takes time and some people will achieve better results than others other time due to genetic predisposition ⏳ Don't compare yourself to somebody else. Compare yourself to you 🙋🏼 That's the only girl I'm trying to beat! Instagram can be a scary place if you're constantly compared yourselves to fit girls 👻 I was getting down on myself the other day as I was comparing myself to @katiecrewe, her workout videos are out of this world, she does shit that I could never do (hand clap push ups anyone?!!) I thought that was for badass crims in the movies but nope, Katie just knocks out 10 like nobodies business 💁🏼Me on the other hand, struggle to do 10 regular push ups 😩 but this is the thing: Katie had been training for 7 years!!! I have been training properly for 6 months. So I'm not going to compare apples to oranges 🍎🍊(although I think Katie is more of a rare butterfly 🦋) I'm just going to do me, and be proud when I reach 11 push ups, because that's the girl I'm competing with 👊🏼

A post shared by Madalin Giorgetta (@madalingiorgetta) on

Madalin Giorgetta, certified personal trainer with over 361,000 followers on Instagram, knows what it takes to build a booty. She went through her own personal booty transformation, and now she's helping women everywhere achieve the same goal.

Yesterday she posted a before and after picture of her glutes. The first was from November 2016 and the second was taken eight months later. It's clear to see that she increased her booty size by a pretty significant amount, and she reminds everyone that this change didn't happen overnight. "Progress takes time," she reminded her followers. You can't expect to see serious glute gains with just a few weeks of work.

Another useful tip Madalin had was to take photos of your hard work. "I encourage my clients to take as many photos as they can as photos are a great indication of progress!" she wrote. "My own transformation gives me the motivation to get up every morning and work hard in the gym."

Madalin had an even more important piece of advice, though: "Don't compare yourself to somebody else. Compare yourself to you," she said. "Instagran can be a scary place if you're constantly compared yourselves to fit girls."

A post shared by Madalin Giorgetta (@madalingiorgetta) on

In her previous Instagram posts, Madalin has always encouraged people to eat a good amount of food, because you need the calories and nutrition in order to lose weight and get strong. Restricting yourself of healthy food isn't doing you any favors.

We caught up with Madalin, who gave us a few extra exclusive tips on growing your glutes. "So many people think that the best way to grow your booty is through squats, when in actual fact, the best way to grow your booty is through hip thrusts, glute bridges, and a mix of abduction exercises involving cables and resistance bands," she told POPSUGAR. So don't be scared of the barbell, eat plenty of food, and don't compete with anyone but yourself.

