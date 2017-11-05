Here's How Flaxmeal Can Help With Weight Loss

Flaxseed is one staple you should definitely have in your kitchen. Aside from one tablespoon of flaxmeal offering your daily recommended dose of omega-3s, find out how these little seeds can help you lose weight.

Healthy Fats

Flaxmeal is a great source of omega-3s, which can reduce inflammation and promote bone health. But getting your fill of healthy fats can also contribute to the feeling of satiation after a meal. In the morning, sprinkle some on your oatmeal, yogurt, or smoothies so you stay full until lunchtime.

Holy Fiber!

One tablespoon of flaxmeal offers two grams of fiber, which is pretty decent considering you should aim for about eight to 10 grams per meal in order to lose weight. Certified dietitian Leslie Langevin, MS, RD, CD, of Whole Health Nutrition, recommends clients add this to meals because the fiber "can be helpful for filling power, which can definitely help with weight loss."

ADVERTISEMENT



Add These to Your Smoothie to Drop Major Pounds Related

What is so great about flaxmeal is that when it gets wet, it expands, which makes your belly feel more full and makes it take longer to digest. Add a tablespoon to your lunchtime salad, stir it into soups or cooked whole grains, or sprinkle some on your pasta or roasted veggies. Be sure to opt for ground flaxseed (flaxmeal) because whole flaxseeds just pass right through the body undigested.

Egg Substitute

You can substitute eggs in your cookies, pancakes, and breads with a simple swap. For every egg, make a flax egg by mixing one tablespoon flaxmeal and three tablespoons water. The flax becomes gelatinous when soaked for five to 10 minutes, resembling the consistency of eggs. Compared to a regular egg, one flax egg is also almost half the calories, so if you bake a lot of muffins and protein bars, it's a huge plus when it comes to weight loss. As a bonus, a flax egg is also free of saturated fat and cholesterol.