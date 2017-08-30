Want a Bangin' Sex Life? Then Steer Clear of These Foods

You already know that your diet affects your fitness routine as well as your overall sense of well-being, which is why it's not so far-fetched to think that what you eat could have an impact on your sex life. When you really think about it, there are certain foods that make you feel like crap — they give you a stomachache or a headache, make you feel sluggish, or present you with uncomfortable gas. None of those things make for a good roll in the hay.

The cleaner your diet is, the more active you'll be both in the gym and in the bedroom (or whatever room of the house you like to have sex in). Think of clean, lean protein, fresh fruits and vegetables, and complex carbs. These foods will keep you healthy and help you maintain a lively libido. Anything that's sugary, processed, or packaged isn't going to do you any favors when it comes to your sex life. Here are some specific foods you should definitely avoid if you know things are going to get steamy with your partner.

Fried Foods

This isn't the best news, we know, but when you eat heavy, fried foods, you tend to feel less vibrant. Greasy and fatty foods like french fries make you feel bloated, gassy, and definitely not in the mood for a lot of sex. Stick to something grilled or sauteed instead.

Ice Cream

Again, this is probably not something you want to hear, but the excess amount of dairy and sugar that goes into a bowl of traditional ice cream is the very thing that will make you feel cloudy-headed and maybe even a bit nauseous. If you and your hot date are dying for a dessert, stick with frozen yogurt or a similar lighter alternative.

Sugary Cocktails

Next time you're on a date, it might be a good idea to steer clear of the Mudslide and instead order a vodka soda. The sugar and syrup found in most cocktails might make you feel sick by the end of the night, and it will definitely stay in your stomach for longer than you want it to. Besides, a high amount of sugar is known to decrease levels of testosterone, which negatively affects both men and women when it comes to sex.

Burgers or Steak

Studies show that your body produces a certain aroma when you eat red meat — and it's not a pleasant one. Both men and women have reported that they aren't very attracted to the smell of people who eat a lot of meat, so add more grilled chicken or salmon to your daily menu instead.

Packaged or Processed Foods

There's hardly a good reason to eat a meal that comes straight out of a box, especially if you plan on having mind-blowing sex in the near future. When you put a lot of processed food into your body, you're preventing it from functioning at its highest level. While it's OK to have some potato chips here and there, it's best to stay away from packaged foods like instant ramen or frozen dinners. Opt in for something fresh and light instead.