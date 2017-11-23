The Perfect Pre-Stuffing, 15-Minute, Full-Body HIIT Workout — No Equipment Needed

It's the most wonderful time of the year — the turkey is roasting in the oven while the apple pie cools, and you can almost taste the buttery mashed potatoes that are about to be piled onto your plate. Before you hoe into your much-deserved, outrageously delicious Thanksgiving meal, though, why not steal away 15 minutes and get your body ready for the feast?

This HIIT workout is the perfect sweat session to fit in prior to sitting down at the table with all your family and friends. Hell, you might as well invite them to work out with you! You don't need any equipment, after all.

The Workout

You'll do four bodyweight cardio exercises in a row for 30 seconds each. Then you'll take a full minute of rest to catch your breath and recover. Repeat this cycle four more times for a total of 15 minutes. These are the exercises you'll be doing:

You'll pretty much work your whole body during this workout, and you'll feel your heart rate skyrocket pretty quickly. Go as hard as you can since you have a full minute to rest after you complete each cycle — plus, it's only 15 minutes long! Descriptions for each movement follow.