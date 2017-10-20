The 1 (Affordable) Outfit I Can Wear to All of My Different Workouts

I've been a fitness fanatic for as long as I can remember. I'm one of those weirdos who looks forward to a tough workout and actually seeks out the instructors who are known to push you to your limit. Although I've been teaching yoga for the last four years, that's not the only form of exercise I love. I lift weights regularly, I run, I go to hip-hop cardio, and I love all group fitness classes, whether it's Barry's Bootcamp or a HIIT circuit at a boxing gym.

When you're passionate about something, you become intimately familiar with all the purchases that come along with it. Which means I know my way around athleisure. I've tried just about every brand's products — leggings, sports bras, tank tops, sneakers, etc. — and I've given them all a fair shot. I have my list of likes (Gymshark, Avocado, APL) and dislikes (they shall remain unnamed), but I recently found an item of workout clothing that made me fall drunk in love.

Meet the Imbodhi bodysuit. It's a reversible, ever-so-soft one-piece that's made from start to finish in California, and it's designed to suit any and all types of movement.

I'm a bodysuit fiend, so it's not like this is my first time to the rodeo. I know what makes a good bodysuit. The fabric has to be just right; the cut has to suit many different body types; and it has to be functional, so as to ward off, er, wardrobe malfunctions (which I have endured and lived to tell the tale of). This one checks off all the boxes. Plus, it's absolutely gorgeous to look at.

I'm on the shorter side, so after seeing pictures of taller, leaner women wearing this bodysuit, I have to admit I was really skeptical. I was nervous the cut of the Imbodhi bodysuit would make me look even shorter, but when I put it on, I realized the open circle on the lower back somehow elongates your legs (and makes your butt look plump AF).

The next part that surprised me was the front chest area. I have broader shoulders than most women, and my boobs aren't exactly voluptuous; this is usually a recipe for disaster any time I put on a bodysuit or a tight workout top, because they tend to squeeze me in all the wrong places and make me look stocky.

But the Imbodhi fabric has so much give to it that it shaped perfectly to my upper body. I felt feminine rather than stocky, there was no weird bra overhang, and the best part was how the bodysuit held me in all the right places so I knew I never had to worry about anything falling out.

So far I've worn this bodysuit for heavy weightlifting, yoga, and running, and I'm definitely going to wear it to my next dance class. I've even worn it out and about like a normal outfit, with a pair of sneakers and a cute backpack — and you wouldn't believe how many compliments I've received in it.

You might look at this piece of clothing and immediately think that it will cost you a fortune. Think again. These are priced at $100 each, which is the same as what you'd pay for a high-quality pair of leggings, but here you're getting a full outfit — well, come to think of it, you're getting two outfits, if you consider the fact that it's reversible.

Imbodhi told POPSUGAR that it's making a fresh batch of new-and-improved bodysuits, so you can preorder yours now and it'll arrive just in time for the holidays. You can choose from eight droolworthy colors, from Atlantis Blue to Jaida Green to Rose Quartz. (I will get my hands on the green one if it's the last thing I do in this lifetime.)

When it comes to workout clothes, the ideal outfit would meet at the sweet, sweet intersection of functional and beautiful, and I really don't think I could find a better description for the Imbodhi bodysuit.