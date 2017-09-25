 Skip Nav
Beginner Fitness Tips
Should You Be Worried About Your Beet-Red Face?
lululemon
Me and My Big Butt Tested These Workout Pants So You Don't Have To
beginner workouts
Elliptical Workouts For the Beginner to the Advanced

Grapefruit Water For Weight Loss

A Twist on Lemon Water That Can Help You Hit Your Weight-Loss Goals

Heard drinking hot lemon water can help you drop pounds? And also heard that grapefruit can help you lose weight? Put the two together by sipping on this twist of the classic lemon water: cut up a few wedges of grapefruit and squeeze the juice into your water (hot or cold), or place a couple thin slices into your glass.

While grapefruit water itself isn't a magic weight-loss elixir, the fruit is a low-cal way to add vibrant flavor to H2O. So if you choose it over a glass of juice or fancy Starbucks coffee, it can save you a hundred calories or more, which adds up over time. Grapefruit is also considered a fat-burning food that can kick-start metabolism and curb cravings.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
Join the conversation
Healthy Eating TipsDiet TipsGrapefruitWeight LossMetabolism
Join The Conversation
Healthy Eating Tips
Skip the Midmorning Sugar Crash and Eat 1 of These 30+ Low-Sugar Breakfasts
by Jenny Sugar
Mistakes Made on My Weight-Loss Journey
Healthy Eating Tips
Why It Took Me 5 Years to Lose 40 Pounds — Don't Make These Mistakes
by Jenny Sugar
How Much Protein Should I Eat to Lose Weight?
Healthy Eating Tips
If You're Eating Protein to Lose Weight, This Is How Much You Need Per Meal
by Jenny Sugar
How to Prevent Belly Bloat
Healthy Eating Tips
by Jenny Sugar
How Do I Stop Overeating?
Healthy Eating Tips
Do This at Every Meal to Start Losing Weight Immediately
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds