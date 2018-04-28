 Skip Nav
What Are the Biggest Mistakes People Make at the Gym?
Beginner Fitness Tips
The Biggest Mistakes Trainers See in the Gym
How to Feel Happy and Energized
Wellness
13 Things to Do Every Morning to Stay Healthy and Energized
Biggest Mistakes People Make With Trainers
Popsugar Interviews
The 3 Things Your Trainer Wishes They Could Tell You

Half-Marathon Training Schedule For Beginners

16-Week Half-Marathon Training Schedule For Beginners

If you have a few 5Ks and 10Ks under your belt, you're probably thinking about running your first half marathon. Doubling your racing distance means building endurance by increasing your weekly mileage. Don't be daunted by this! Try this 16-week training schedule that adds miles safely. There are cross-training, strength-training and stretching, and rest days built into the program to help prevent injury. Plus, the long runs are on Saturdays when you have time to go the distance, giving you Sundays to recover.

Related:
Beginner Running Tips
5 Things I Wish Someone Had Told Me Before I Started Running

Click here to print an image-free version of the training program.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kat Borchart
Join the conversation
Training SchedulesBeginner Fitness TipsWorkoutsHalf MarathonRunning
From Our Partners
How to Train For a 10K in 1 Month Training Plan
Personal Essay
How I Shaved More Than 3 Minutes Off My Average Mile Pace — in Just a Month
by Lindsay Miller
Best Lululemon Leggings
lululemon
We Compared 6 Top-Selling Lululemon Leggings So You Know WTF You're Buying
by India Yaffe
Best Cardio Machine For Weight Loss
Weight Loss
The Truth and Nothing but the Truth: Which Cardio Machine Is the Best For Weight Loss?
by Brandi Kupchella
Are Crunches Effective?
Beginner Fitness Tips
A Trainer Says to Ditch Crunches For These Ab Moves Instead
by Nicole Yi
Is It Hard to Run Every Day?
Running
I Ran 2 Miles Every Day For 2 Weeks — Here’s What I Learned
by Michelle Mockler
Personal Essay on Getting in Shape For Your Wedding
Personal Essay
How Running With My Husband to Get Fit For Our Wedding Made Our Relationship Stronger
by Laurel Niedospial
Benefits of Rowing
Beginner Fitness Tips
Want to Burn Fat and Build Muscle Without Even Standing Up? Meet the Rowing Machine
by Michael De Medeiros
How Often Do I Need to Strength Train to Build Muscle?
Beginner Fitness Tips
An Expert Says You Should Be Lifting Weights This Many Times a Week
by Michael De Medeiros
How Can I Lose Weight?
Strength Training
The Golden Rules of Fat Loss, According to an Expert
by Michael De Medeiros
30-Minute Running Workout
Cardio Workouts
A Killer 30-Minute Treadmill Workout That Will Whip You Into Shape
by Gina Florio
How Can I Start Running?
Beginner Fitness Tips
Ready to Run? 12 Tips Newbie Runners Need to Hit the Road
by Amy Williams
How to Build a Bigger Booty
Beginner Fitness Tips
If You Wanna Build a Bigger Booty, Here's the Secret This Trainer Wants You to Know
by Gina Florio
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy Beauty by POPSUGAR POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2018 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds