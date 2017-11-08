 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
These Are the 9 Healthiest Things You Can Order at Chick-fil-A

Look, we know you're probably at Chick-fil-A for a milkshake and a fried chicken sandwich. And who could blame you? That stuff is tempting.

But on the off chance that you're out with friends, stuck at a fast food place, and trying to make a healthier choice, we put together a few options for you; think of it as your emergency backup plan for when you're in a bind and a drive-through is the only option. At the very least, you'll be getting a significant serving of protein. If you're lucky enough to live in one of Chick-fil-A's test markets, start with one of its superhealthy new offerings like the Harvest Kale and Grain Bowl. Otherwise, try one of these nine options, available nationwide.

Chicken, Egg & Cheese on Sunflower Multigrain Bagel
Superfood Side
Fruit Cup
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Greek Yogurt Parfait
Grilled Market Salad
Egg White Grill
Chick-fil-A Grilled Nuggets
Side Salad
