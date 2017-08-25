 Skip Nav
100-Calorie Bite-Size Strawberry Cheesecakes
I Survived Whole30, and This Is Exactly How I Did It
Winter Might Be Here, but This Game of Thrones Finale Workout Will Heat Things Up
Panera Has Some of the Healthiest Fast Food and You Should Probably Be Eating It

Sometimes the trick to getting healthier and losing weight starts in very small ways; even the tiniest of changes in your habits can lead to drastic success. Author Matthew Kelly once said, "If a plane from London to New York changes its direction just five degrees south, it will end up in Venezuela." Keep that idea in mind the next time you're heading for a fast food lunch!

Let's start with one small change: opt for something more nutritious at Panera, in lieu of your usual sandwich or pastry. Although a big-box fast casual restaurant, Panera offers the kind of ingredients and plates that are often seen at the likes of high-end health food cafes. And while a trip to Panera rarely beckons a salad order (Hello! There are fresh-baked breads here!), it's got a variety of health-conscious menus (including sodium- and gluten-sensitive) and "clean pairings," meaning there are mindful, healthful options on offer, en masse. And unlike those high-end cafes, these healthy choices are pretty darn affordable.

Thai Garden Chicken Wonton Broth Bowl
Avocado, Egg White & Spinach Breakfast Power Sandwich
Power Kale Caesar Salad With Chicken
Tomato Mozzarella Flatbread
Superfruit Power Smoothie With Ginseng
Low-Fat Vegetarian Black Bean Soup
Classic Salad
Power Almond Quinoa Oatmeal
Lentil Quinoa Bowl With Cage-Free Egg
Turkey Sausage, Egg White & Spinach Breakfast Power Sandwich
Low-Fat Vegetarian Garden Vegetable Soup With Pesto
Mediterranean Quinoa Salad With Almonds
