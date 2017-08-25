Healthiest Items to Order at Panera
Panera Has Some of the Healthiest Fast Food and You Should Probably Be Eating It
Sometimes the trick to getting healthier and losing weight starts in very small ways; even the tiniest of changes in your habits can lead to drastic success. Author Matthew Kelly once said, "If a plane from London to New York changes its direction just five degrees south, it will end up in Venezuela." Keep that idea in mind the next time you're heading for a fast food lunch!
Let's start with one small change: opt for something more nutritious at Panera, in lieu of your usual sandwich or pastry. Although a big-box fast casual restaurant, Panera offers the kind of ingredients and plates that are often seen at the likes of high-end health food cafes. And while a trip to Panera rarely beckons a salad order (Hello! There are fresh-baked breads here!), it's got a variety of health-conscious menus (including sodium- and gluten-sensitive) and "clean pairings," meaning there are mindful, healthful options on offer, en masse. And unlike those high-end cafes, these healthy choices are pretty darn affordable.