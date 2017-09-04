 Skip Nav
Healthy Eating Tips
10 Healthy Breakfasts With (at Least!) 15 Grams of Protein
Glow
Your New Recovery Drink: Iced Golden Milk
Yoga
When a Photographer and a Yogi Get Together For a Nude Shoot, This Is What Happens
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
When It Comes to Weight Loss, These 9 Chickpea Recipes Are Here to Help

Chickpeas seem to be everywhere lately — and for good reason: they're high in protein, fiber, folate, and zinc. And in a small study, chickpeas have also been shown to aid in weight loss. We love how versatile they are: whether roasted on their own, tossed in a salad, or even used in dessert, chickpeas seem to make every recipe better! See a few of our favorite uses here.

Related
How Chickpeas Can Help You Lose Weight

Spicy, Mexican-Inspired Roasted Chickpeas
Spiced Carrot Soup With Roasted Chickpeas and Tahini
Roasted Honey Cinnamon Chickpeas
Spicy Chickpea Barley and Quinoa Veggie Burger
Chickpea Cookie Dough
Mediterranean-Spiced Chickpeas
Vegan Chickpea Curry
Chickpea Avocado Salad
Marinated Chickpea Salad
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Healthy RecipesChickpeasHealthy LivingGarbanzo Beans
Join The Conversation
Delicious-Diets-Design Delicious-Diets-Design 5 years
Chickpeas or Garbanzo beans may cause a serious allergic reaction in people who find themselves sensitive to them. They come with purines which can trigger excess deposition of uric acid. Excess accumulation of uric acid may give rise to health issues, such as gout and kidney stones. Garbanzo beans also contain considerable amounts of oxalate. People who have a history of oxalate-containing kidney stones should stay away from over eating them.  http://deliciousdietsdesign.com/
coombsbe coombsbe 5 years
These look so good, just started trying to cook more with chickpeas and this is just the inspiration I needed.
Original Recipes
20 Minutes Is All You Need For the Best-Ever Baked Chicken Breasts
by Anna Monette Roberts
Roasted Tofu, Sweet Potato, Pepper 1-Pan Meal
Healthy Recipes
The 1-Pan, 3-Ingredient, High-Protein Recipe You Can Eat Any Meal of the Day
by Jenny Sugar
Healthy Breakfast Ideas You Can Make the Night Before
Healthy Recipes
Our Favorite Healthy Grab-and-Go Breakfasts
by Michele Foley
Low-Carb Cauliflower Crust Pizza Recipe
Healthy Recipes
Here's That Cauliflower Pizza Crust Everyone Keeps Talking About
by Lizzie Fuhr
Healthy Lunch Sandwiches
Healthy Recipes
15 Healthy Sandwich Ideas That Make Lunchtime Sensational
by Michele Foley
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds