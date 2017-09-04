When It Comes to Weight Loss, These 9 Chickpea Recipes Are Here to Help

Chickpeas seem to be everywhere lately — and for good reason: they're high in protein, fiber, folate, and zinc. And in a small study, chickpeas have also been shown to aid in weight loss. We love how versatile they are: whether roasted on their own, tossed in a salad, or even used in dessert, chickpeas seem to make every recipe better! See a few of our favorite uses here.



