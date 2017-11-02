 Skip Nav
If You Want to Lose Weight and Still Drink, Read This
Holy Sh*t — Halo Top Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream Is Here and It's Unreal
17 Fitness Gifts For $10 or Less For Everyone on Your List
Stay Healthy, Eat Clean! 1 Month of 400-Calorie Lunches

Counting calories and planning out your meals is a surefire way to drop pounds. To help, we've created a plan that maps out healthy lunches for an entire month. It maps out four weeks, Monday through Friday, with each day's meal consisting of 400 calories or fewer. There's a theme for each week to keep your taste buds from getting bored, complete with simple recipes you can whip up the night before. Skip the takeout, and by the end of a month, your midday meal will be the reason you're dancing on the scale.

Week 1: Soup and Salads
Thursday: Thai citrus chicken salad (200 calories) with one banana (105 calories) and one of tablespoon peanut butter (95 calories): 400 calories Friday: Spicy sweet potato salad (270 calories) with a bowl of broccoli arugula soup (129 calories: 399 calories
Week 2: Meat-Based
Thursday: Fresh burrito bowl with grilled chicken (350 calories) and half a cup of fresh blueberries (42 calories): 392 calories Friday: Spicy chicken chili (324 calories) with two cups of sliced cucumber (32 calories) and two tablespoons of yogurt dill dip (20 calories): 376 calories
Week 3: Sandwiches and Wraps
Thursday: Sweet potato black bean veggie burger: 367 calories Friday: Turkey sandwich made with two slices of whole wheat bread (200 calories), two slices of oven roasted turkey breast (60 calories), one slice of swiss cheese (106 calories), three green-leaf lettuce leaves (2 calories), two slices of tomato (7 calories), and one teaspoon of mustard (3 calories): 378 calories
Week 4: Vegetarian
Thursday: Cabbage hemp salad: 381 calories Friday: Homemade mac 'n' cheese (285 calories) with a side salad of two cups of spinach (14 calories), half a cup of grated carrots (23 calories), half a cup of broccoli (15 calories), half a cup of diced red pepper (19 calories), and half a cup of cucumber (8 calories), topped with two tablespoons of Annie's Gingerly Vinaigrette (40 calories): 404 calories
