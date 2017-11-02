Stay Healthy, Eat Clean! 1 Month of 400-Calorie Lunches

Counting calories and planning out your meals is a surefire way to drop pounds. To help, we've created a plan that maps out healthy lunches for an entire month. It maps out four weeks, Monday through Friday, with each day's meal consisting of 400 calories or fewer. There's a theme for each week to keep your taste buds from getting bored, complete with simple recipes you can whip up the night before. Skip the takeout, and by the end of a month, your midday meal will be the reason you're dancing on the scale.



