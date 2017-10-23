 Skip Nav
Healthy, Easy Lunches That Are Begging to Be Taken to Work

The office can be a stressful enough place as it is, so it's important to plan ahead as much as you can to try to make your workday anxiety-free. One way to do that is to bring a healthy lunch with you, which will prevent you from reaching for packaged snacks or fast food when you're hit with a pang of hunger. These meals are easy to make and even easier to pack. Whether you're trying to lose weight or just get some more nutrition into your body, these lunches will help you reach your goals. Besides, they taste amazing, and isn't that what matters most?

Avocado Chicken Salad
Loaded Tofu, Lettuce, and Tomato (TLT) Sandwich
Healthier Cobb Salad
BBQ Tofu Corn Kale Ranch Salad
Vegan Bean Salad
Taco Salad
Kale Caesar Salad
Mexican Tempeh Quinoa Salad
Slow-Cooker Beans and Quinoa
Rainbow Quinoa Salad
Thai Peanut Soba Noodles
Crispy Beer-Battered Tofu Tacos
Avocado Shell Salad
Quinoa Wrap
Veggie and Hummus Sandwich
Flat-Belly Salad
Chickpea Avocado Salad
Cucumber Caprese Salad
Spicy Sweet Potato Salad
Veggie Burrito Bowl
Rustic Creamy Country-Style Tofu Pot Pie
Healthy Chicken Salad
Sweet Potato Quinoa Patty
Southwest Tofu Burrito With Avocado
Cucumber Corn Salad
Roasted Sweet Potato and Quinoa Salad
Apple Cabbage Detox Salad
Spicy Southwest Tofu Quinoa Bowl
Barbecue Tofu Tacos
Vegan Pasta Salad
Cauliflower "Rice" Stir-Fry
